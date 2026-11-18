The Orioles took no chances with the potential for a Rule V draft taking place even with a lockout looming, adding seven players to the 40-man roster on Tuesday.

Most of them will make minimal, if any, impact on the MLB roster. That’s the nature of the business. But given how bad the O’s have been since June 21, 2024 – a bottom-10 MLB franchise by any standard– and given how weak their current roster appears and how failed baseball exec Mike Elias struggles to develop talent and all the needs they must address this offseason, this organization cannot afford giving anyone away or letting any potential talent slip through the cracks.

Especially, when it comes to a potential centerfielder. A massive need, indeed.

They added seven players in all to the roster ahead of the deadline – mostly relief arms - but three of them are of most import and stand-out from the group.

Two of them are prospects who we’ve tended to fancy more than some of the trade publications, and all three could make a case for reaching Baltimore by the end of the 2027 season. For a franchise that has been unable to help any position players come close to maximize their potential during the entirety of Elias’s doomed tenure here. The hope would be that some prospects who aren’t anywhere near top 100 lists end up having a little more to offer at the MLB level than would be suspected.

Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Baltimore Orioles outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was beyond troubling that he didn’t get added to the 40-man during their lost 2026 season in place of waiver claims like Luis Robert or AAAA guys lie Rece Hinds and Christian Franklin. Would have been the perfect time to bleed him in if this front office had any conviction in the 2023 first-round pick. He could be an interesting fourth-outfielder/back-up CF/pinch-running specialist.

No one is sure if the bat will play at MLB, but can’t he just try to slap the ball in play and bunt and be a throwback? For years the player development charlatans had him try all kinds of Frankenstein drills and swings before games in the minors, and he never looked comfortable doing it. But the glove and legs should carry him to a fringe role.

O’s Hall of Famer Mike Bordick would love to see him get a shot to play some this year and hopes the Rays Chandler Simpson can he a guide, as he explained on “The Daily Flock Show.”

“I hope Enrique Bradfield gets an opportunity,” Bordick said. “I think after we saw Chandler Simpson, how he a game-changing guy. He might look unorthodox sometimes, but wow, did they work with him the right way, and they developed him the right way. His speed is a game changer. It disrupts everybody on the field.

"He doesn't have the greatest arm, but he can run him down as well as anybody in the outfield. We saw that with Cedric Mullins when we had the gold glove center fielder out there. Not the best arm, but boy, when that ball's in the air, he's going to get it.”

Limited to only around 170 games the last two years, with injuries a big problem, he could see bench duty this season.

Patrick Reilly

Acquired for AAAA utility guy Billy Cook from the Pirates a few years back, Reilly showed right away at Bowie (AA) he understood how to pitch and not just throw and looked like he might be on a fast track before injuries derailed his career.

Got to see him pitch at AA after his comeback this season and was very impressed and he finish the year with a sterling performance in the Arizona Fall League. He could be an interesting multi-inning arm for them in the bullpen and I see him as a poor man’s Tyler Wells (before he fully blossomed and was closing games).

Like his stuff and the way he handles himself on the mound. They built him back up and will want him to remain a starter as long as possible, but not sure that will be where he lands in MLB if he gets to MLB.

Aron Estrada

Shorebirds' Aron Estrada (9) tags Salem's Nelly Taylor Jr (16) for the out Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I am a bit of a truther for him and Thomas Sosa, two kids who performed quite well at AA this season but don’t get much love. He maximizes his build – smaller kid with some pop – and has like a little smidge of Jose Altuve in his game. A smidge; plays with a chip on his shoulder and plays bigger than he is.

If he had any chance to play shortstop even once a week at the MLB level his profile would be much higher. But he works his tail off and seems quite driven and doesn’t get cheated. As a 21-year-old, he is going to continue fill out and I bet he has a better career than people think. Kid put up 45 extra base hits in AA as an underage player, and if he learns to be more selective in the zone, and can walk a smidge more, he has a career.

Love that he is playing Winter Ball in his native Venezuela. Bet he handles AAA quite well and could get a look in September if the Orioles are as bad as they usually are. Maybe he adds strength and could play corner OF and add to his defensive profile that way, beyond second-base only as it appears now.

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