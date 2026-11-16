The Orioles are being linked to the lower tier of the free-agent pitching market.

Because what else would you expect from Mike Elias going on 10 years on the job having done almost nothing to change his ways. He’s as stubborn as always, he’s playing the same games in the media he always plays – toiling on the fringes and letting the agents for the biggest free agents use him while the media peddles it like gospel. Which brings us to more reporting about the O’s being in the Randy Arozarena sweepstakes (whatever), but, more to the point, floats three lefty starters in particular who are of interest to the O’s.

Of course, Elias is nosing around on Kris Bubic and David Peterson and Matthew Boyd. It’s totally on brand, and in line with the kind of marginal pitching moves he’s made during the entirety of his stint in Baltimore outside of the Corbin Burnes trades. And, for the record, none of these options listed above is even close to being as robust a potential impact as it would be trading for Eduardo Rodriguez from the Diamondbacks for likely two years of service at under $40M, as part of their interest in Arizona second baseman Ketel Marte.

Doing that, or landing one year of Shane McClanahan from the Rays are the kind of moves an operation serious about getting out of a three-year fog and actually competing for something would be pushing to make. But we are stuck with cosmetic fake “GM” hires around here and word games from baseball execs who should have been fired years ago, so, yeah, we’re going to explore why one of these bargain lefties has considerably more upside than the other two.

Bubic Is The Choice

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is 29, while Peterson is 31 and Boyd is turning 36. So there’s that.

Bubic has spent time in the pen and has far less wear and tear on his arm. He has higher upside than the other two, and while none of them throw hard, Bubic is getting more arm action and abundantly more swing and miss (57% in whiff rate, while the other two are less than 30th percentile).

Bubic has a changeup that is a true plus pitch and he doesn’t have to over exert to get swing and miss – sorely lacking on Baltimore’s staff. He can pitch off his four-seam fastball despite it not averaging even 92 mph, with the league batting just .208 of it and slugging just .364. His sinker is also pretty nasty.

If you compare their last three seasons at baseballreference.com, it’s clear one of these things is not like the other.

Player ERA GS IP ERA+ FIP WHIP HR9 BB9 SO9

Boyd 3.76 76 417.0 110 3.91 1.170 1.1 2.6 8.0

Bubic 2.98 32 217.2 142 2.90 1.172 0.5 3.0 9.4

Peterson 4.25 95 549.0 96 3.83 1.426 0.8 3.7 8.5

Bubic’s 66% strike rate is the best of the three and his 3.5 Wins Above Average for pitchers the last three years is far better than the other two (0.0 and 0.5). He doesn’t get run on a ton for more of a soft tosser and opponents have just a .627 OPS against him the last three seasons.

In terms of contract projections, ESPN suggests $18M for two years for Bubic, with Peterson at $11M for one year and Boyd at $10M for 2027. Bubic was a late-bloomer with the Royals but was drafted with a high pedigree and has some playoff experience. He checks more boxes than the others and his profile suggests well into his 30s.

Again, this would be a secondary move for me – with it a prerequisite that Elias land a frontline arm via trade. But I’d far prefer this allotment for Bubic compared to the $80M Trevor Rogers is expected to command on the open market once he officially rejects the Orioles’ qualifying offer by Tuesday’s deadline. For now, all we have are thinly-veiled Orioles' rumors but hopefully some real transactions soon enough.

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