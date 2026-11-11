Are you ready for “Orioles were runner-up for (insert free agent here)” season?

It’s here, whether you are or not. And the mooks in the media are already lapping it up.

Proven baseball failure/world-class gas-lighter Mike Elias is in full spin mode at the MLB meetings in Las Vegas. The word games are in mid-season form and his GM-speak remains as nonsensical as ever and the idea that everything is changing this offseason because he hired what amounts to a fourth assistant GM and gave him a fancy title, gets further exposed as window dressing with each passing press conference.

The Elias Way is here to stay.

The private equity billionaires who want to invest the least amount possible to foster a roster that might have 85 wins it in if everything falls just right – and that they think they can use to get $1.8M people to Camden Yards to find out - have given him his marching orders. The plan here seems to be to pump enough BS to the local media about all of their grandiose trade plans in an attempt to stir interest in an Orioles offseason in which most don’t care nearly as much as they used to (because they know Elias has no clue still how to do just job nine seasons in). Meantime, Elias outwardly tries to temper any and all expectations that he will truly be bold and creative and act differently in actually putting said roster together this time.

Here’s the key quotes from his initial meeting with the media in Vegas, and what it really means:

He’s Not Spending Any Real Money

Sep 25, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) follows through on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quote on signing a real free agent: “I don’t think anybody does that year after year … But we have the ability to talk to those players this winter, and we’re going to do that.”

What It Means: Jokes on you, suckers!

We are playing the same game as always – get the scoop jockeys to launder our grift to sell tickets by pretending we are oh, so serious about this guy or that guy, currying favor with agents as a Trojan Horse, trying to make out cheapo owners look good in the media. Only to largely just try to make ourselves look smart with our bargain-basement moves. You guys got a DH last year – leave me alone. We did that, once!

Let them eat cake!

Of course, we have already explored what men of the means that David Rubenstein and his group amassed could reasonably be expected to invest in their product (at least more than Peter Angelos a decade ago) and how little we actually expect them to do. Catie Griggs sits in the big chair in The Warehouse, she wants everyone to know it, and this isn’t about competing in the AL East.

Having It Both Ways

Jun 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein high fives fans during the seventh inning stretch against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Quote on trades: “We’re talking to everybody about everything right now. I’ve seen reporting on this front, and I have not disputed it because it’s part of our job -- especially if a guy is not on a big, long-term contract, we’ve got to listen.

“But it doesn’t mean we’re motivated to trade players. It doesn’t mean we’re proactive. And it definitely doesn’t mean anything is going to happen. But we’re gathering information here, and I don’t hang up the phone, usually, when people ask about players.”

What It Means: Joke’s on you, suckers!

Let’s be real – the breathless Baltimore Banner scoop that we told you in real time meant absolutely nothing and is being spoon-fed from The Warehouse for strategic business needs, means nothing. They want you to think anything is possible and they are quietly pushing that principle, yet they stand for nothing and it’s a shameful attempt to build false hope … So the very same Warehouse refuses to actually be held to the standard it suggests, by moving the goalposts outwardly at the start of the GM meetings.

Of course he can’t “dispute” it on the record; who besides Orioles execs would gain anything by being the source of it in the first place?

The fake “GM” is getting a course in Gaslighting 505 (Master’s Level) from the champ. Who does this guy think he’s fooling (besides his accomplices in the media, who need clicks on a team that is violating its covenant with its fanbase more each year with dwindling interest). This is a shell game, baby, and he’s telling you that. If we run 90% of this team back the way we are running 100% of our coaching staff back (we told you that last month, too), don’t say we didn’t tell you so! While also trying to get your hopes up that we might act finally act like a competent front office this time around.

What It All Means

Aug 10, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) drops the ball as Tampa Bay Rays short stop Jose Caballero (7) slides into second base in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Our Elias Detectors Says: They want to trade fallen prospects who the industry was lukewarm about (at best) at the deadline, for a starter and OF bat. They will have to package a lot together to get something. He’s got the PE guys bought fully back in on the prospect-list grift, so they aren’t moving young and cheap real prospects for anything at the MLB level.

Colton Cowser and Jackson Holliday should start packing, and they are trying to sell other teams on the fact that Holliday and/or Coby Mayo could play the OF – Elias said they think some youngsters could be “flexing out into the outfield a little bit next spring,” – and he thinks that could help their trade value now. He talked up all the big changes Gunnar Henderson could make this offseason with help from his agent, Scott Boras, but don't think for a minute he's here past the trade deadline.

Don’t expect them to sign a starting pitcher more than a Brandon Woodruff or Dustin May type on a one-year deal (the Chris Bassitt, Kyle Gibson, Charlie Morton, Zach Eflin, Tomo Sugano model, same ol crap). And they’d prefer to trade for an CF than sign one (but I could see Daulton Varsho piquing their interest).

I’d be stunned if Elias was willing to do what it would take to land Shane McClanahan or Eduardo Rodriquez in trade (real prospect cost). He’s not giving Trevor Rogers a multi-year deal.

Let’s see if the duplicitous one proves me wrong. My Elias Detector is batting around .800 (like Eric DeCosta!) since the 2023 trade deadline.

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