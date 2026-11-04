5 Realistic Trade Options For The Orioles In The Offseason

The Baltimore Orioles actually competed for a place in the postseason until the final week of September, so they are, theoretically, not that far away from playing in October. To make that happen, however, they need to get creative and bring in some difference-makers via trade.

These five players may or may not land in Baltimore, but they are all somewhat realistic, and all of them would make the Orioles a better team:

OF Byron Buxton

It’s becoming increasingly clear that the Orioles don’t have an above-average center fielder on their roster, so going to the trade market and acquiring one would be a good idea. Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins would be a coup, but would also require a significant investment in prospect capital and MLB-ready players from the O’s.

Buxton, of course, would be a difference-maker and would look phenomenal near the top of the lineup. He is coming off a strong season in which he hit .254/.319/.511 with 25 home runs, a 128 wRC+, and 2.6 fWAR. Injuries, however, limited him to just 93 games and have been an ongoing issue during his career. The dynamic center fielder has two seasons remaining on his contract at an affordable $15 million per year, but could start declining relatively soon, as he is 32. Still, he should have a lot to offer Baltimore.

OF Teoscar Hernandez

The Orioles need more than just one outfielder, so taking a flier on Teoscar Hernandez wouldn’t necessarily be a bad idea. The Dodgers are probably looking for a pathway to give prospect Josue De Paula a regular role, so they could be open to flipping the former Astro, Blue Jay, and Mariner.

Hernandez hit 16 round-trippers in 125 games with LA last year, also posting a 110 wRC+. Before 2026, however, he had strung together a five-season streak of at least 25 dingers. Baltimore needs some thump beyond the usual suspects, and Hernandez can provide it.

Hernandez has a $14.5 million salary next year (plus $8 million deferred), with a $15 million club option for 2028. He is not cheap, but isn’t terribly expensive and shouldn’t command such a hefty prospect package.

SP Reid Detmers

This one would be the crown jewel. With the uncertainty surrounding the return of Trevor Rogers, Baltimore needs starters, and getting a potential frontline lefty would be phenomenal for the Orioles if they are serious about competing for a postseason spot next year.

With the Kroenkes taking over the team, one would expect some competence and seriousness right out of the gate. That means getting the best out of tradeable assets who don’t fit their contention window, which is, by the way, still very much closed.

Reid Detmers is under team control for two more years, and the Angels won’t sniff the postseason in those. It makes sense to explore a trade for the lefty, who posted an excellent 3.36 ERA in 185 frames, fanning 211 hitters. The return package, however, will be significant because Detmers is good, young (27), affordable, and on-demand.

SP Drew Rasmussen

Is Rasmussen a realistic option for the pitching-hungry Orioles? Yes, it’s certainly not impossible. Is his arrival a particularly likely outcome? Not at all. The Rays are on the record saying they want to keep the righty ace, but he was so good in 2026 that he hit almost every escalator on his option and is now in line to make $20 million next year.

The idea of the Rays paying a single player that much money is certainly far-fetched, but he was one of the main reasons why they made it all the way to the World Series.

If there’s a veteran that justifies a sizable investment on the Orioles' part, it’s Rasmussen. He has stayed relatively healthy for the last two years, and hasn’t had an ERA over 3.00 since 2020. Yes, he has an injury-prone reputation and isn’t cheap, but Rasmussen is still in his prime and could elevate the ceiling of Baltimore’s staff.

OF Jake McCarthy

McCarthy isn’t a star, but he is a steady outfielder who can play all three spots and offer above-average offense. He slashed a solid .291/.334/.475 this year in Colorado, with 15 home runs, 32 stolen bases, a 108 wRC+, and 2.7 fWAR.

He isn’t the most consistent player out there, but McCarthy is affordable and still in his prime at 29 years old. Additionally, he doesn't have platoon issues, as he isn't particularly weak against southpaws despite hitting from the left side.

All things considered, McCarthy could be a cheap upgrade over the likes of Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, Leody Taveras, or Christian Franklin.