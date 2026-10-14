The One Pitching Option The Orioles Must Target Above The Rest

As overachieving as the Orioles 2026 starting rotation turned out to be, there is no dispute than the staff needs multiple significant upgrades if they are going to even pretend to contend in 2027.

Falling a collective 39 games of the pace in the ever-improving AL East over the last two years has a lot to do with the pitching side of things, and while it’s relatively easy to stumble into cheap relief arms that excel for a year or two, the Orioles are desperate for starting improvements with just Kyle Bradish, Shane Baz and Brandon Young to build around for next season (and even some of those three carry real risks).

Every top analyst we speak with across the spectrum, from former Orioles manager Buck Showalter and former O’s exec Jim Duquette to Baseball Prospectus guru Jarrett Seidler to Fangraphs' top data analyst and O’s fan Dan Szymborski (the maven behind ZIPS projections) all believe two quality starters are required to even feign closing the gap on the AL’s best.

And, well, there has also been some agreement on how to go about doing so. In general, it seems trading for one arm and signing one arm makes the most sense, especially with a limited free agent market and knowing this ownership group is run by private equity billionaires who don’t seem motivated to spend to win.

I had no idea where Szymborski was going to go when he began discussing the acute need on “The Daily Flock” this week, but before I could bring up the lefty starter I covet the most – Shane McClanahan – even at the risk of O’s baseball failure Mike Elias getting fleeced in trade again – my buddy was all over it as to who the target should be.

“I'd love to see them, you know, acquire Shane McClanahan from the Rays,” Szymborski said.

Ureka!

Other Pitching Arms To Watch

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after pitching against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClanahan is a true ace, the Rays love plucking prospects away from Baltimore and Elias always comes back for more and with only one year of control, despite a Cy Young resume, the price shouldn’t be as nuts. McClanahan is a Baltimore native who loves pitching at Camden Yards and Elias already made this type of deal before to one year of Corbin Burnes.

“I do think you can make that case,” to risk McClanahan’s past arm issues by taking him on. “I do think that there is an opportunity, given the risk and there is risk involved, but you have to take risk to win. And if you want to be good in 2027, some risk is going to have to be absorbed.

“You're going to have to roll the dice at some point. And I think that's probably from a from a big picture - forest for the trees standpoint - I think the biggest problem with the Orioles right now is they're very risk adverse.”

My second option as a southpaw trade option is a reunion with former Orioles farmhand Eduardo Rodriguez in a trade with Arizona, and Dan gave us the thumbs up on that one, too. “I think that's a reasonable approach to take,” he said of that potential trade.

Szymborski believes former Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen is a decent bounce-back possibility and a reunion with lefty Trevor Rogers is an obvious consideration as well.

Of the right-handed starters on the market, Freddy Peralta has long been a favorite of mine and we were pushing for him before his masterpiece in the ALCS on Tuesday night, and he also gets the nod from Szymborski.

“I think it's certainly a possibility, especially because he does have a good health record,” he noted. “And you do have to kind of evaluate that, especially considering some of the injuries that the Orioles have had over the years … And when you're talking about some of (the Orioles’) pitching prospects - because there are a couple more than there used to be - you do have to question (their immediate impact) and they’re not going to come in and throw 180 innings. So, Peralta is pretty appealing in that way.”

The full conversation with Szymborski includes a breakdown of Gunnar Henderson’s worth and whether a trade for Byron Buxton makes sense, other trade options and, and how far this roster really is from winning anything.

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