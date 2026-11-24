The Orioles broke with their past and shocked the baseball world by securing frontline starter Freddy Peralta to a five-year contract on Tuesday, giving Baltimore plenty to be thankful for just a few days before Turkey Day.

But after nearly a decade of most running an endless rebuild that has resulted in a shaky roster, probing questions about Mike Elias’s ability to oversee a roster, and that, until this point included just one significant free-agent signing (Pete Alonso last year), there is much work to be done. Elias twice altered the dimensions of left field at Camden Yards in hopes of proving some sort of advantage or his team. But to this point all that’s done is benefit opposing lefty starters, and an inability to win at home kept this team from the playoffs in a very watered-down 2026 American League.

The Orioles need a legit lefty starter with some upside to round out the rotation and allow Elias (who exceled in getting Peralta signed for Trevor Rogers money) to focus on rebuilding an outfield in desperate disrepair. That’s going to require substantial effort as well – best done before this lockout strikes – and with the pitching markets moving most swiftly at this point, we’d love to see Elias check this box sooner than later..

There are some southpaws we have been championing since before the 2026 season really ended (this regime was never serious about bringing Rogers back, which I’m fine with) who could still change teams on the trade market. And there is one of the options in the one-year/value-signing bins that stands out to us above the rest.

Elias lands either of the top two guys on this list, and you can start to seriously talk about playoff potential:

1. Shane McClanahan

Aug 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is a Cy Young candidate if he can stay healthy. Sure, big if, but let’s keep swinging big. Dominates the AL East, loves pitching at Camden Yards. Baltimore product. One year rental on an arbitration salary, so there is value built in.

The Rays losing Peralta doesn’t change anything for them. He was never in their long-term plans. They never let players as talented as McClanahan get to the trade deadline; they move them sooner. Tampa ran away with the AL last year and McClanahan was still working back from injury, and Peralta didn’t get there until the end of the summer. They are always developing pitching and always poaching it from other teams.

The O’s and Rays love making trades. If you read this and don’t want McClanahan HYPER then I don’t know what to say.

2. Eduardo Rodriguez

Sep 6, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) warms up. before the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’d be down with them landing him with Ketel Marte to take over second base duties and go ahead and ship Jackson Holiday and Colton Cowser out there. Arizona is having trouble getting what it wants for just Marte, but including a durable quality lefty who could be cheap enough for two years (including an option) at $18M a year may help get it done.

Former Orioles farmhand that was great with Boston in the AL East and has playoff experience and had a major bounce-back season in 2026 after some health and consistency struggles. He has been very durable and similar to Peralta in a lot of ways. He would be the ideal No. 2 here and allow Kyle Bradish to settle in as the three and push Shane Baz to the four.

Maybe he doesn’t get traded. But if he does, few teams should be more interested than the Orioles.

3. Kris Bubic

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) throws during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is younger than the other budget lefties the Orioles have been linked to – David Peterson and Matthew Boyd. He has less tread on him as a former reliever and a better pitch mix and can get more swing and miss. Everything in his profile stands out above these other, older options.

It might take a two-year commitment to land him; but even $24M for two years and if you move him in a year because this “pitching pipeline” is overflowing with options, wouldn’t that be a good problem to have? If he had to go back to the pen because Luis De Leon was the real deal, um, after all the bad ball we’ve seen around here, sign me up for some first world problems like that, please.

He was just fine in the Dodgers bullpen in the 2026 playoffs. Let's aspire for too many options rather than not enough.

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