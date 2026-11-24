The Orioles, finally, gave Baltimore something to be thankful for.

With failed president of baseball operations Mike Elias going on a decade on the job, for the first time in tenure here, he signed a legit starting pitcher from outside the organization to a significant free-agent contract. And he did it for someone who just performed expertly on the biggest stage of all, in the postseason, while pitching in the AL East.

The Orioles secured five years of Freddy Peralta, on the open market, with plenty of teams interested, and I am thankful to be completely wrong about it. For years Elias has been content to finish as a runner-up in such pursuits, but in landing Peralta, for a contract very similar to what the Cubs just gave ex-Oriole Trevor Rogers, Elias showed a level of cunning and execution sorely lacking in this lengthy regime.

Few pitchers available in a lean market would fit this team better than Peralta, a true front-line performer with the Brewers who has a big-game mentality; it’s, frankly, staggering that Baltimore landed him. He has been exceedingly more consistent and reliable and better than Rogers – who was in the minors as recently as May 2025 - and brings a level of competitiveness and playoff pedigree completely lacking from this pitching staff.

This is the closest thing the Orioles have had to an ace since Elias arrived in 2019, save for one season of Corbin Burnes. No one has to wonder who starts Opening Day or who starts Game 1 of the playoffs (I can’t believe I am writing this). Never been happier to be wrong about anything in my life. Owner David Rubenstein and Elias stepped up, handing out a $125M deal a year after giving Pete Alonso $150M a year ago, and the Orioles now at least are starting to give themselves a fighting chance to get out of the basement in the AL East.

As the 2026 failed season ended, we begged Elias to raid the Rays of two starters. The most expensive part of that job is over. Now pay the prospect price and land Shane McClanahan.

Their New Ace

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning during Game 3 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Oct 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By any standard, Peralta is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He was developed and cultivated by a Brewers franchise this is true elite at such things and he has been able to get hitters out in a multitude of ways throughout his career. He just turned 30 in June, so he is plenty young enough and certainly by the standards of Elias’s usual forays into the pitching market.

All those years of Chris Bassitt and Zach Eflin and Kyle Gibson and Charlie Morton and Tomo Sugano and Jordan Lyles finally led to the real thing. Amazing.

Outside of a blip in the first half of this past season with the Mets, who he was dealt with amid a lost season for them before quickly regaining his form after being dealt to the Rays ahead of the trade deadline, Peralta has been masterful. Over the last four full seasons here are some of his MLB ranks:

Innings Pitched: 685 (10th)

WHIP (among all pitchers 450+ IP): 1.18 (26th)

ERA: 3.65 (23rd)

K/9: 10.12 (12th)

OPS: .675 (21st)

Peralta was the MVP of the ALCS for the Rays with two dominant outings and for his career has a 3.79 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in the postseason, spanning 10 starts and 14 appearances. He brings attributes sorely lacking on this staff and immediately takes a huge load off Kyle Bradish and Shane Baz, who have been signed to long-term deals as well, and a handful of youngsters like Brandon Young rounding out the rotation.

The Orioles still need a lefthanded starter with some level of MLB success, but Peralta elevated the entire rotation upon arrival.

A Return To 2025?

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As noted, 2026 was bizarre for Peralta changing teams twice after being a fixture with the Brewers. Having to relocate twice in his final season before free agency was a lot. If he produces anything close to his final season in Milwaukee for Baltimore in 2027, this is a monumental boost.

This is what that 2025 campaign looked like from a Baseball Savant standpoint:

Baseball Savant

Yes, hope now springs eternal in Birdland. Or at least hope springs.

Hard to top that, and at $25M a year for a 30-year old, even if thsi doesn't work out, it was always worth the risk. A swing this franchise had to take, especially now.

This is a significant upgrade of Rogers at a near identical price point; a fragile starter with no resume and wild inconsistencies for a postseason bulldog who has been remarkably steady and strong. If Elias can build on this with another starter and a rebuilt outfielder, it’s fair the wonder if the Orioles will finally win a postseason game with him at the helm.

Peralta is that good.

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