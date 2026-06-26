The Orioles Are Clustered With The Absolute Dregs Of MLB The Last Two Years. It's No Fluke

The Orioles collapse as a franchise, going from an organization on the upswing to one in rapid decline – without any postseason playoff - can be traced to June 20, 2024. On that afternoon they crushed the Yankees, 17-5, and left the Bronx tied with New York for the best record in baseball and seemed primed to take over the AL East.

They’ve accomplished absolutely nothing since that moment, expect for a horrendous general manager, Mike Elias, getting himself and 16 of his cronies extended and promoted. They suffered in every aspect of play, systematically. It’s been staggering and extreme and shows no signs of changing with the team 38-44 at the midpoint of this season and bearing the same hallmarks of The Elias Way – brutal pitching, suspect situational hitting and horrible fielding and low baseball IQ.

It’s an extension of that atrophy that began when they left Yankee Stadium for a series in Houston two years ago, and now on their third manager in that span, it’s indicative of failures at the highest reaches of the organization. None of these skippers was adept at much and none had any experience when they got the job and all continue to be relatively empty vessels for Elias to manipulate and micromanage every aspect of play

Where do the Orioles stand since June 20, 2024 (among all MLB teams)? The results speak to the depth of the issues here -

Numbers Don't Lie; Inept Baseball Execs Do

The Orioles (155-177) have a .467 winning percentage since that date - just 24th out of 30 teams. They are clustered with the absolute dregs of baseball; franchises that no one would ever claim even had any chance to contend for anything in this two year span. They are among the worst of the worst, for a reason.

Which teams have a worse winning percentage than the Orioles in that span? The Pirates, Twins, Nats, Angels, White Sox and Rockies. That’s it. \

That’s what Elias has given you for two years, and he got himself lifted to a VP title and didn’t think he even needed to hire a real GM who can actually do the job to try to help field a contending roster and one where the construction made sense and the pieces fit.

You sat through years of a GM trying to lose 110 games a year to buy himself the longest runway possible, for this to be the payoff. You sat through that slop to get to this slop. You endured Dwight Smith, Jr and DJ Stewart they could preted to catch a flyball, for Heston Kjerstad and Tyler O'Neill to do the same thing.. Somehow we're four years after Elias declared “liftoff” and he has a better job here now than he did then and the Orioles have a -174 run differential (24th in MLB) since June 20, 2024).

Elias promised an innovative hitting incubator and focused on college batters with a profile to get on base and understand how to produce runs. Yet they’ve been naïve, with a launch-happy selfish approach and the Orioles have a .312 OBP over this expansive span, ranking 21st in baseball. That's why you can hit so many homers and still be a bad team; they are at the vanguard of swing-and-miss and slow-pitch softball approaches.

And of course the pitching would stink, because the GM refuses to invest draft capital in it and he is inept at developing it and when he goes outside the organization he sullies himself with Cole Irvin and Jack Flaherty and Tomo Sugano and Craig Kimbrel and Kyle Gibson and Chris Bassitt and Shane Baz and that ridiculous Fuji experiment.

So the Orioles posting a 4.55 ERA in that span, 26th in baseball, couldn’t surprise anyone paying attention. It’s the only logical output given what Elias has put into it.

The Orioles being where they are heading into the second half of this season is no fluke. It’s an extension of a failure of a baseball executive consolidating even more power and being given a preposterous nine-year run to show just how pathetic he at all of this. And it’s, sadly, far from over.

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