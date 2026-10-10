The Orioles Ideal 2027 Outfield: Trades, Signings, And Potential Promotions

The Orioles have more work to in the outfield than arguably anywhere else on their roster.

Which is a little odd considering it’s where failed baseball exec Mike Elias has sunk a preponderance of his resources throughout an endless rebuild. But still the Orioles 2027 outfield, as it stands now, is a total and complete quagmire. Anyone I have discussed this with who has paid any attention – longtime manager Buck Showalter, Orioles Hall of Famer Mike Bordick, former O’s exec Jim Duquette – have been adamant that there is not an everyday MLB outfielders on this roster.

And that’s because there isn’t.

Elias’s drafts have gone in the tank and the player development failures throughout this organization are now the stuff of legend throughout the industry and Elias deserves a ring for all the silly transactions he's made with Tampa alone. And never did this outfield wasteland become more clear than watching guys like Rece Hinds, Leody Taveras and Christian Franklin man the outfield with the season, as a practical and mathematical matter, hanging in the balance, and perform unspeakable acts of baseball tomfoolery, totally sponsored by ridiculous puppet skipper Craig Albernaz.

The Orioles finished last in MLB in 2026 in outfield slug (.360) and 28th in batting average (.228) and 28th in OPS (.680) and 27th in HRs (44) and 25th in RBIs. It’s been a big part of why this organization’s slide since 2024 continues.

The deeper we get into the offseason and the more you research what’s realistically available the clearer it becomes that Elias is going to have to embrace the trade market in a robust manner. We gave you an blueprint of what we believe, reasonably, the infield should look like, without the team having to take on an subsequent payroll there .

Alas, it’s going to be close to impossible to do that in the outfield. We’re going to lean into the proposition that Elias and his private equity overlords started to realize this when they risked $5M on a waiver claim for Luis Robert, Jr., to make it real clear he didn’t want to play for the Baltimore Orioles. But there was an air of desperation in that move and coupled with Elias not wanting to see quasi-prospects like Enrique Bradfield or Jud Fabian could do for even an at bat, seemed to indicate that they knew the answers were not within, too.

Here’s what we think would make sense for the OF pursuits:

Centerfield

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) singles against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Buxton, Steven Kwan, Denzel Clarke

The Orioles have two more years of control on shortstop Gunnar Henderson and no chance to extend him. Minnesota has two years of control on Byron Buxton and while he could veto and trade and they say they want to keep him, the rumors have been around for years and this would be a fit for both teams. Twins have legit outfield prospects ready to go. I get the Buston injury concerns but I am making this move straight up (for all of these reasons).

Kwan has one year left on his deal and the Guardians have not bene able extend him and outside of Jose Ramirez they are dealing players when they reach this stage. They’re going to get calls and this would be a deal that would cost prospects – but only for a rental not multi years of service – so price shouldn’t be as steep. Honestly, they could get Buxton and Kwan, whose approach is vastly different to what Elias chases, and put Kwan in left, and really change the entire tenor of the defense and lineup.

Clarke is going to be the odd man out in Sacramento or Las Vegas or Oakland or wherever the A’s are playing this year. Clarke is a plus-plus glove a 2 War glove despite not playing all the time and its beyond a Colton Cowser toolkit. Clarke might not be the player the A’s thought as a top prospect but he is a prime defender and if you put him in the role Taveras was in last year, that’s a massive upgrade. If the O’s don’t think Bradfield can handle even that, at least get Clarke.

Leftfield

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) catches a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kwan, Ian Happ

They need a left fielder who can handle the difficult challenge that Camden Yards provides. They need a bat that includes the ability to get on base at a very high rate. They need a dude who Albernaz isn’t going to get orders from above to pull out of the lineup.

Kwan would be the ideal leadoff option this franchise has been lacking for years. Happ wouldn’t be cheap as a free agent, but he will work counts and walk. The strikeouts are far from ideal and this team has too much of that already, which is why he isn’t the optimal option here.

Rightfield

Sep 9, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Dylan Beavers (12) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Beavers, Tyler O’Neill, Cowser

We are stuck with this, I figure. And Beavers could still be an impactful ball player. The Orioles want to shove him into a platoon role, and they seem to want to do that with young players in general. I want O’Neill gone, but they could have bought him out already if that was coming.

You have lefty/righty balance here at the very least. Neither of these guys should see any time in left field if the outfield is constructed in a decent manner. Coswer is another guy who could probably use a change of scenery, he's not a winning player here and seems part of a fabric of overhyped prospects and overly-coddled kids and not nearly enough of a cutting edge.

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