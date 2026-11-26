We knew Mike Elias, on the heels of breaking with his past by signing Freddy Peralta, would soon revert to the trite roster-building defaults that have fueled an endless rebuild in Baltimore.

There are so many reasons he should have been fired long ago, and he has so many warped sensibilities when it comes to building a baseball team – and especially when it comes to massaging a quality outfield composition – and we had every reason to fear, greatly, that he would push for a reunion with Luis Robert Jr. after totally wasting $5M on a waiver claim on him late last season. Oh, and he failed to make Elias look smart last year so of course he brings him back for another swing (like Zach Eflin and Kyle Gibson and we could go on).



We railed against it before it happened, because this is exactly the king of silly and self-serving move he is a sucker for, and adding Peralta to a desperate staff wont curb the nasty trends that continue to define this organization under his guidance. (Like going cheap in the OF again when they can afford to do more).

Robert was the perfect foil for The Warehouse. He was too perfect – cheap on a one-year deal because he is a horribly flawed baseball player (hence potential value). Declining outfield metrics and declining instincts in that regard. Power over everything in a profile that includes zero on-base skills and too much swing and miss. Oh, and a player who will never be able to stay on the field enough to do anything other than platoon; Elias has undermined the entire franchise by thinking he can pull strings and mix-and-match a bunch of part-time players into a collective.

He could not be worse at this if he tried, and adding another redundant right-handed power bat with no on-base (to Tyler O’Neill and Coby Mayo and Christian Encarnacion-Strand, among others), is so ridiculous of course this guy did it to the tune of $12M for 2027. And the kicker, best of all, is notorious Elias water-carriers in the media are purporting this to be their everyday centerfielder next season.

This will fail, miserably. Here’s why:

Availability /Durability

Aug 12, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) can’t make the play on the double hit by Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene (not pictured) doubles during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has played over 110 games in an MLB season one time – 2023, his All Star year. He cannot stay healthy and he has constant soft tissue issues he couldn’t got series before he started breaking down upon arrival with the Orioles.

The Mets, who were paying him real money last year, were baking in multiple days where he was unavailable into his schedule all the back in April. He is 29, but he’s 40 in baseball years. This team, new training staff or not, has a horrible history with back injuries (Chris Bassitt and Eflin just last year). Robert missed half of last season with a back problem and had multiple IL stints with a hammie in 2026 (along with groin and knee issues) and of course that hammie flared up as soon as he got to Birdland. In 2024 it was 60-plus games with a hip flexor.

He’s been falling apart and they won’t put him back together. (Full list of his medicals here)

Stretch In CF

Camden Yards is one of the most demanding outfields in the AL because Elias butchered left field twice. Thinking you can get 100 games out of him in the OF is a stretch. Last year, though he did not qualify for Statcast rankings because of so few innings played, his fielding metrics were trending down.

The idea that he is going to toggle with a lefty – failed fifth-overall pick Colton Cowser (who was stuck behind Leody Taveras last season) is laughable. The idea that he stays healthy enough and tuned up enough to man CF five days a week seems super naïve even by Elias standards. And left field in Camden Yards is a challenge.

In 2025 he has exceptional fielding metrics, but I dare say the Mets knew what they were doing moving him to left last season.

Typical Elias Hitting Profile

Baseball Savant

The fact Robert has a career .312 OPS says so much about why he’s here.

The fact that in his last qualified season (2025) Robert was bottom 20 percent of all MLB hitters in K-rate and chase rate, and bottom 10 percent in swing-and-miss means he will fit in perfectly striking out constantly with men on base of popping up trying to hit three-run homers. This is so on brand it’s sickening.

His career .719 OPS with runners in scoring position and .743 with men on base is exactly the type of erratic slugger that Elias covets. In droves. Can’t get enough. Robert has never been a big RBI guy and the O’s never have enough guys who actually do drive people in, so why start valuing it now?

After hitting 38 homers in 145 games in 2023, La Pantera has 39 in 271 games since. And three straight years with an OPS+ below 100, so this isn’t even a league average hitter. Oh, and he will be trying to conquer Sig’s Wall, but unlike, say, Pete Alonso, Robert Jr. doesn’t do damage to the opposite field; that rate has been falling for years and last year he went oppo just 20% of the time (MLB average is 25%).

This is fraught with peril, he already has injury-prone Cowser and O’Neill in his outfield, this doesn’t balance out a lineup needing more lefty presence and more walks, and Robert doesn’t get on base enough or stay healthy enough for his natural speed to impact the game on base like it used to.

Of course, Elias wanted to collect another former top prospect on the cheap. It won’t end well. it never does here.

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