The Orioles’ biggest wasteland under Mike Elias is still their outfield.

Same as it ever was.

They haven’t had anyone in his prime worthy of 140 games out there since center fielder Cedric Mullins began to fall off years ago. Going into season nine on the job, Elias has not found a single meaningful OF contributor despite selecting them atop the draft year after year as he tanked for top picks. They changed the draft rules because of him, and he couldn’t develop a single impact OF along the way.

Of course, the leaderboards of most innings plays and plate appearances since he arrived in 2019 is littered with guys Elias inherited (Mullins, Austin Hays and Anthony Santander) who he got nothing for in return. He gave away Kyle Stowers and someone now in 2027, of Elias’s acquisitions, Dwight Smith Jr. has the third-most games in left field and Leody Taveras in center; this is part of why he should have been fired years ago.

A quick reminder on their 2026 failures (which are a yearly occurrence around here):

OF SLG: (.360) (230th) OF AVG: .228 (28th) OF OPS: .680 (28th)

OF HR: 44 (27th) OF RBI: 25th

The Luis Robert Jr. signing is another half-measure, ridiculously misguided attempt to look smart on the margins (vastly declining bat and power contribute to weak market), and he has added another failing platoon bat, whose defensive impact requires him to be healthy and that hasn’t happened since 2023. He simply cannot accept the fact he needed a new everyday left fielder and center fielder to make this work.

For as much as this rotation might offer some hope (if he backs up the Freddy Peralta signing by trading for one of these two lefties), the outfield and lineup threaten to be same as always - bad. There are still two avenues for outside help Elias could explore, and if he pretends he doesn't have a deep problem then we have a pretty good idea how he will try to patch this together and how mightily that will fail.

Trades

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still options worth exploring in terms of profiles that could re-set and offset this outfield. Elias is already peddling Robert as his everyday CF. That’s scary as heck. Perhaps he is managing expectations through the media.

Byron Buxton is the injury-risk worth gambling on signing for two more years at $15M/year – not that different from Robert. He destroys Roberts’ sagging RH bat. He brings leadership and a presence. Maybe the Twins never trade him, but Elias should be finding out (yeah I’d trade Gunnar Henderson for him straight up and get a glove-first shortstop).

And Steven Kwan would provide Gold Glove defense in left field and also provide needed cover in CF with this Robert and Colton Cowser unreliable. Maybe the Guardians never trade him, but his on base ability and help with small ball and being fundamentally sound. One year rental in final year of arbitration is plenty cheap enough for private equity ownership. Something like this is in order.

Other Free Agents

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) catches a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seiya Suzuki is still out there. Guessing he won’t be for long.

I would take him or Ian Happ eight days a week over Randy Arozarena (for reasons explained here). I don’t think the O’s will be in Suzuki’s range and that will be a long-term deal. If Happ has two more decent years in the outfield, that would be great. I think he can handle left in Camden Yards.

I’d suspect any OF free agent is more a corner guy – because it sounds like they just told Robert he has inside track on center – and while I would have far preferred Daulton Varsho for one year around $12M over Robert, of course Elias learned nothing from paying Robert to be on the IL last year as soon as he got here. With new fake “GM” Jared Banner being from the Cubs org, these links won’t go away.

The Robert signing – he is a platoon guy no matter how they couch it – should take O’s out of Myles Straw and Mauricio Dubon markets. They need someone who can anchor in a corner spot.

What They’ll Likely Do

Jul 12, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles third baseman Blaze Alexander (23) reacts to getting hit by a pitch during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nothing. Throw together as ridiculous slop that includes Cowser and Robert in center and Dylan Beavers and Blaze Alezander in left and Tyler O’Neill and Beavers in right and pretend they are some platoon geniuses with their lefty/righty options. Maybe Enrique Bradfield Jr. still slips into the mix because Alexander will have a utility role in the infield, too.

It’s exactly who they are and what Elias believes in and if they go this route there will be no cohesion and understanding in another garbage defensive outfield and the production won’t be nearly stout enough, either.

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