Upcoming Road Trip Might Break The Orioles, Whose Rotation Is Shattered Away From Home

There are ample reasons to believe the Orioles upcoming West Coast swing will break this team.

There is far too much to fix from a pitching, hitting and fielding perspective, to say nothing of a rookie manager who can’t keep from alienating his most important young players. And a coaching staff that has managed to actually compound the low IQ, Little League style of play from past seasons.

The Orioles (34-39) have been the dregs on the road this season, and they open this trip by facing one of the final four teams standing a year ago (Seattle, with a distinct home-field advantage) and the World Series champs threatening a dynasty (the Dodgers). They finish against the Angels, arguably the most hapless organization in baseball right now, but when you are 12-20 on the road nothing comes easy no matter who is in the opposing dugout.

Baltimore’s starting staff entered the season an untenable mix of faux-hope sold to you by all-time huckster Mike Elias, a faux baseball executive who truly excels at trying to maximize profits for private equity billionaire owners (the kind who start whining about a non-existent salary cap right after buying the team while actually slashing payroll and getting $600M in free upgrades to their stadium from taxpayers). So, yeah, it was over before it began, but even the most ardent true believers (and willing sycophants in the media who gladly shill false narratives about the team in exchange got access to its inept decision makers) could be ready to close the book on the Birds by the time they fly home at the end of this month.

By then they will be into the second half of the season (over 81 games in), and considering they open the proverbial second half (post All-Star break) with 19 of 28 away from home, time is running out on a franchise which Elias declared was ready for “liftoff” nearly four years ago. Mind you, they have yet to win a playoff game (and have barely led in a playoff game) and are 16-23 against winning teams in 2026.

If you thought they were bad on this latest homestand, keep in mind what this rotation and defense look like on the road. Here are four pivotal causes for pitching concern (and we’re not even going to get into the ongoing situational hitting failures for now):

Road Soilers

Road warriors, this rotation is not. Here are the season ERA totals away from home for the five current starting pitchers: Brandon Young, 3.43; Shane Baz, 3.83; Trey Gibson, 5.70 (1 start), Kyle Bradish, 6.18; Trevor Rogers, 6.64 (Opening Day ace!).

Dare you peek at what the Orioles’ rotation, on the road, for the season, has managed to concoct? Cover your eyes:

5.55 ERA – 29th

1.51 WHIP – 29th

4.81 FIP – T 27th

.269 Avg. – 29th

.351 OBP – 27th

.457 SLG – 28th

.808 OPS – 28th

19.3% K Rate – 28th

10.6% W Rate – 25th

Mariners slugger Randy Arozarena owns them and the Dodgers lineup is ridiculous and the Angels still have some mashers, they just somehow have worse pitching the Orioles. Hard to see this trend reversing and the reality for the Birds is the rotation led the AL with a 2.75 ERA during their 10-4 run and its staff ERA is above 5.00 for the other nine weeks of the season.

Slow Starters

The Orioles feast-or-famine lineup does more damage at Camden Yards than on the road, Seattle is arguably the most-pitcher friendly park in MLB (and the M’s have quality arms), so playing from behind is not the way to go … But it’s been a way of life for the O’s because their starters get pummeled first time through the order on the road.

The Orioles have a staff ERA of 6.00 on the road in the first three innings of games. When you come out of the gate with bad plans from a beyond-suspect group of pitching coaches, and give up moonshots to back-up catchers at the bottom of the order and aren’t adept at pitching around the obvious danger-man in many of these lineups and you can’t command early in games, that’s a disaster.

That’s the 2026 O’s staff. That’s The Elias Way.

Opponents are slashing the Orioles at a .288/.364/.508 clip - .872 OPS!!! – in the first three innings outside of Baltimore. Orioles starters are striking out just 15.7% of those batters on the road in the first three innings (non-competitive in modern baseball), which of course is worst in MLB, and they are 29th in K% to W%; if you can’t get swing and miss then you’d best be sprinkling some called strikes in there.

The word is out. The tops of these lineups will be ready.

Sagging Infield Defense

What also keyed that two-week run with the 2.75 ERA was the fact the Orioles infield defense was turning double plays and flashing some range. That, too, was a blip, as the three errors between the shortstop and the first-overall pick second baseman who was allegedly a shortstop on Sunday signified.

Coby Mayo has regressed lately when they do let him play third, there is no reason to pretend that Jackson Holliday projects beyond barely-serviceable at second and Gunnar Henderson is a third baseman masquerading as a shortstop (don’t believe me, watch “The Daily Flock Show” with Mike Bordick and Jim Duquette).

The outfield defense was always going to be about as bad as it gets by design, with how Elias constructed it (no everyday MLB centerfielder on it), but they tried to pretend the infield wasn’t a black hole as well. Oh, and their best defensive catcher is never behind the plate and Adley Rutschman’s hamstring tightness has allowed him to put on the mask once in the last 10 days heading into Tuesday’s game. He’s now 19th in MLB in innings caught this season.

He loves playing in front of his friends and family inn Seattle, so maybe we’ll see more of him, but the Orioles need every key cog pushing to try to salvage a season that isn’t going to be saved.

Cratering Bullpen

We just broke this down heading into the weekend. The rookie skipper rode Rico Garcia hard but he hasn’t been fooling anyone after a miraculous opening 20 innings pitched and he’s falling behind and surrendering hard contact and homers at an alarming rate.

They get back an aging closer who also couldn’t find the strike zone consistently enough. Yennier Cano is a legit set-up guy but they lack swing-and-miss arms and the weather is warm now and balls are starting to fly. This was always going to be one of the truly weak spots on an utterly-suspect roster.

You know. The Elias Way.

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