Jackson Chourio Turned a Game of Details Into a Moment of Greatness

MILWAUKEE — The bottom of the ninth inning played out slowly, methodically. It read like a hardbound textbook on how to play winning baseball, Brewers style. It was not always the most thrilling of reads, but it told the story in excruciating detail.

Taking pitches. Stealing bases. Taking the proper turn around a base. Using the bench. Boilerplate stuff as exciting as footnotes, but necessary. The cod liver oil of the baseball diet.

But then the last pitch of Game 2 of the National League Division Series reminded the world that the way to win baseball games can also be as obvious as the talent and preternatural guile of a transcendent player. So, while it is important and laudable that down to their last breaths against the best reliever on the planet that the Brewers did not swing at a single pitch out of the strike zone, Milwaukee won because it has an ascendent star who at the age of 22 has earned a reputation as one of the game’s most clutch players.

Jackson Chourio is about to have the record for most playoff RBI before turning 23 years old



LOOK AT THE GAMES DIFFERENCE BETWEEN HIM AND #1 pic.twitter.com/4fbt5YOjjZ — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) October 4, 2026

Yes, the Brewers grinded so hard against Mason Miller that the San Diego closer seemed to acquire the irritated look of someone stuck in a corn maze. Can someone please help me get out of here? He never made it out.

But in the end, Milwaukee won because it has Jackson Chourio. Game 2 Sunday can stand as his signature game, though in truth he’s been tagging the landscape for his three years in the majors.

“It’s crazy how good he is,” said Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff. “He comes through almost every time. I mean, he can barely drink alcohol, and he has the franchise postseason home run record already. He loves big moments. He knows he’s good. But he’s not arrogant. He’s just super confident and loves the big moments.”

Said Milwaukee DH Christian Yelich, “It’s sounds crazy to say this, but I had a feeling he was going to come through against Mason Miller. I mean, you shouldn’t think that way against a guy like that. But I’ve seen him do it so many times that I felt good seeing him up there.”

Chourio has come through with two incredibly clutch hits in the first two games of the NLDS, generating 0.68 win probability added at the plate alone. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 14 career postseason games, Chourio has five homers, 15 RBI and a slash line of .327/.357/.673. A 1.030 OPS in the postseason at age 22? Crazy. The really weird part is how none of his teammates are surprised.

“He's got ice in his veins,” second baseman Brice Turang said. “I mean, it's impressive. I always say, like, he's that good. He's really good for his age, and the maturity in his game is ... I mean, it's top of the line. It's awesome.”

And now this: a historic moment, an eponymous game, like nothing seen before. Chourio became only the fifth player in postseason history to turn defeat into victory on a hit when down to the team’s last strike: a two-out, two-strike, two-run single off the hardest throwing reliever in baseball. Flipping a 3–2 loss into a 4–3 win, Chourio is the youngest ever to pull off the ultimate comeback. The other such hits were:

The iconic home run by Kirk Gibson, then 31, to end 1988 World Series Game 1.

A single by Ivan Rodriguez, 31, to give the Marlins 2003 NLDS Game 3.

A single by the Rays’ Brett Phillips, 26, in 2020 World Series Game 4.

A single by Oscar Gonzalez, 24, to give Cleveland 2022 ALDS Game 3 over the Yankees.

The Brewers came from behind to beat the vaunted San Diego bullpen two days in a row. In Game 1 it took a little help from above: a possible go-ahead home run by Ty France nicked the roof 170 feet above the field and fell into the glove of—of course—Chourio. And in Game 2 it was that drip-by-drip rally against Miller.

Down 3–2, Milwaukee had the bases empty and one out when Yelich stepped to the plate. He did not swing at five pitches, four of them out of the zone and the last a wayward 3-and-1 slider.

Manager Pat Murphy gave Yelich the great light to steal. The message was “take it if you can.” Miller is 1.6 seconds to home plate. The big righthander unfolds like an old aluminum chaise lounge. It wasn’t a difficult call, except for the fact that you risk losing the tying run and one of your last two outs. Yelich took the bag.

Then Sal Frelick also reached base without swinging the bat. He took six straight pitches, four of them out of the zone, including another slider for ball four.

Mason Miller converted 38 of his 41 save chances during the regular season. | Meg McLaughlin/Getty Images

“It's stuff we talk about, stuff Murph talks about ‘ just taking what the pitcher gives you,” Frelick says. “This isn't necessarily a sport where you just put on a cape and go out and dominate or go hit someone or check someone. It's not really how it works. So, you just have to give whatever the game gives you and just be ready to execute.

“So, I think in those situations with Christian on second, no one got a pitch to hit, so nobody swung. And it sounds simple. It's obviously not as easy. But it's really stuff we talk about.”

The Brewers were down to their last out after Andrew Vaughn, a pinch hitter, flied out. But then Gary Sanchez, another pinch hitter, took a third walk without swinging the bat—all with Miller going away from his fastball and throwing a slider yet again for ball four.

Now it was Chourio’s turn, which made Miller’s pitch selections and nibbling even more expensive. If the Brewers could choose someone to take a big at-bat it would be Chourio. And now Miller had gifted him the chance to hit with the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the ninth by walking three hitters who never swung the bat.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;SingleChoice&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Who will win the 2026 World Series?&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;p&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; 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If you want to know what makes Chourio such a clutch player, you must go back to only his seventh game in the big leagues. It was April 6, 2024. Chourio, 20 then, made the last out of a 5–3 loss to Seattle by swinging at and missing a sinker out of the zone from Andres Muñoz.. Chourio had homered in his previous at-bat, but the strikeout gnawed at him.

“That's one I've actually been thinking about a lot lately,” he said. “At that point, everything turned for me. I told myself I was never going to make the last out. I'd dedicate myself to fighting and doing whatever I could for the team and not having that feeling again from that specific game.”

Facing Chourio, Miller returned to his fastball ... 100.8 mph, 102.2 and 102.2 again ... the barrage of heat put Chourio in a 1-and-2 hole. Ninety-two hitters this year found themselves in the jail of a 1-and-2 count against Miller. Only five of them escaped with a hit.

Miller threw another fastball, that one at 103.5 mph, the hardest of the 40 excruciating pitches he would throw. Chourio spoiled his best bullet with a foul.

“What makes him so dangerous,” Yelich said of Chourio, “is that his hands are so fast. He can get to anything. Anything.”

Miller had seen enough. He zigged to a slider, a pitch Chourio had not seen yet. It was 14.7 mph slower than the previous pitch. It started on the plate and dipped down. Chourio took it like he knew it was coming.

FULL AT-BAT: Jackson Chourio vs. Mason Miller 🍿



The Brewers walk it off to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS! pic.twitter.com/muBNJw1YKw — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2026

It was the 14th time in the inning that Miller dangled a pitch off the edges of the plate. Murphy’s well-trained students swung at none of them.

One more pitch. Miller returned to his fastball, this one at 101.3. Chourio, with those lightning-fast hands, lined it hard into center field for a single. Yelich scored. Frelick, the runner at second, beat the throw at the plate from center fielder Jackson Merrill because he cut the third base bag as efficiently as possible.

“Again, this is the stuff we take pride in,” Frelick says. “This is the stuff that we practice every day in spring training—is cutting the corner at third base and not getting too wide and how much time you lose. But it's the attention to detail that is instilled in our culture, stuff that I learned from [Yelich] when I first got called up, like, ‘if you're not doing it, you don't play.’

“That's just part of it. There wasn't really a consciousness to do it because it's just kind of ingrained in you.”

In Game 1 the Brewers beat the Padres’ bullpen when William Contreras homered in the seventh inning off a 100.1 mph fastball from Adrian Morejon. Then they beat the Padres’ pen again in Game 2 when Chourio turned around the 101.3 blazer from Miller. The team that finished 28th in home runs and 19th in payroll is one win away from playing for the National League pennant.

“This is the kind of pressure we put on people,” center fielder Garrett Mitchell said. “You’ve got to throw strikes and be competitive in the zone against us.”

“And,” Murphy said, “we played one of our worst defensive games of the year. And won.”

Says Turang, “It’s just a bunch of guys playing pick-me-up baseball.”

Like devotees of fine penmanship, needlepoint and blacksmithing, the Brewers pay attention to the details of what can seem to be an old-world trade. It was charming how Frelick cutting the third base bag gained such esteem around the clubhouse. But in the end, talent won out. It was Chourio making good on a promise not to make the last out, no matter how hard Miller threw. And it was Chourio announcing, “Baseball world, here I am.”