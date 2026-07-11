Jackson Merrill Wishes Padres Didn't Trade Away James Wood

For a team that has struggled to generate power this season, the San Diego Padres sure could use a player like Washington Nationals right fielder James Wood.

Wood already has 26 home runs this season, the sixth-most in Major League Baseball, and has the second-highest OPS in the National League at .962.

Meanwhile, the Padres have the second-lowest slugging percentage in baseball at .372 and have hit just 98 home runs as a team this season, the ninth-fewest.

Wood's role as one of the many prospects sent to the Nationals for star slugger Juan Soto worked well for Washington, who is enjoying the young player's rise to stardom. The Padres, including Wood's longtime friend Jackson Merrill, seem to be missing a premier power hitter just like their former promising prospect.

“I just miss him. He’s an awesome dude," Merrill told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Merrill and Wood's friendship began as teenagers on the travel-ball circuit, as both grew up in the Baltimore-Washington D.C. area. The two became teammates in 2021 when the Padres selected Merrill with the 27th overall pick and Woods with the 62nd.

In August 2022, Woods was playing with Single-A Lake Elsinore before being sent to Washington in the Soto deal.

“It’s cool to see him from time to time,” Merrill said about the Padres and Nationals' two yearly series. “Obviously, I wish we were still on the same team. He’d be a huge problem on our team."

Huge problems are something that the Padres are unfortunately well-versed in this season, as they are 5-10 in their last 15 games and are sliding out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.

Power hitting hasn't been the only issue this season, with the Padres ranking dead last in MLB in team batting average and on-base percentage.

To add to their offensive struggles, thanks to a litany of injuries to their starting rotation, the Padres have the second-fewest quality starts of any team in baseball.

"Yeah, I mean we're frustrated too. Can't take away from your frustration, but I promise we are doing all we can here to get these wins," Merrill said. "Like I said, just have faith in us. It's baseball; you never know when s--- can go the other way, so we could heat up here really soon."

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