Padres' Adrian Morejon Generating Interest From Surprise Team in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres don't just have a wealth of free agents this offseason, but happen to have two of the most coveted arms in baseball this winter in Michael King and Adrian Morejon.

As much as the organization would love to keep said arms in San Diego, the reality is that nothing is guaranteed, and at the end of the day, MLB is a business. The Padres deal with another reality, which is the more than $108 million per year allocated to five players through at least the 2030 season.

Without knowing how the new ownership duo of Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano will approach their first offseason (in terms of additional financial contributions), there is no telling which free agents will be retained. The owners relayed their commitment to winning to season ticket holders earlier this offseason, but as for a talent like Morejon, it's unclear if they will have the funds to retain him while also building an entire starting rotation.

The hard-throwing reliever is predicted to make close to $100 million on his next contract by some projections, and at just 27 years old, there have also been notions of him being used out of his setup man role (or out of the bullpen entirely) that he has been in through his recent seasons. For teams without a closer, or a bullpen as dominant as the Padres', Morejon presents an interesting case.

The Miami Marlins had a bullpen with the sixth-fewest saves last season and the 12th-highest ERA in baseball. According to Kevin Barral of Fish on First, they are interested in Morejon.

Due to Morejon receiving a qualifying offer, though, it won't be as simple as shelling out the money, something owner Bruce Sherman hasn't done much of for the better part of the last decade since taking over at the helm.

"The Marlins would have to go against their past behavior to get a deal done because Morejon will have a qualifying offer attached to him," Barral wrote. "If he doesn't return to the Padres, his new team would be required to give up an early-round draft pick (in addition to making him one of MLB's most expensive relievers)."

Despite the fit and interest, past spending habits would say that the Marlins do not go for Morejon. Nothing is stopping Miami from starting anew this offseason, though, which could at the very least drive up the price for one of the game's best relievers.

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