Padres Pitcher Suspended Ahead of Series vs Cardinals

Major League Baseball announced that San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio and manager Craig Stammen have been suspended following Saturday's hit by pitches against the Baltimore Orioles.

Marinaccio has been suspended for three games, while Stammen has been suspended for one game.

Marinaccio is appealing his suspension, making him available to pitch on Monday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Stammen will serve his suspension on Monday night, making Randy Knorr the team's interim manager.

This is unfortunate timing for San Diego, who will also be without closer Mason Miller this series as he was placed on the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List.

And there it is:

Craig Stammen suspended for 1 game following incident Saturday in which Ron Marinaccio was ejected for hitting Gunnar Henderson w/ pitch.

Stammen will serve suspension tonight.



Randy Knorr is Padres interim manager.



Marinaccio will appeal 3-game suspension. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) June 15, 2026

Marinaccio and Stammen were both suspended in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Orioles after Gunnar Henderson was hit by a pitch from the Padres right-hander.

YEAH ATTA BOY CRAIG!! Stammen gives the umps an earful after Marinaccio is ejected. https://t.co/QRzBgebXDR pic.twitter.com/7aIQFg5XLt — Ash GC ⚾️ (@Ash_Padres) June 13, 2026

That came after Xander Bogaerts was hit in the head by a pitch earlier in the game in the fifth inning — something that clearly irked the Padres dugout.

Steven Souza Jr. and the Padres dugout was not happy after Xander Bogaerts got nailed in the head pic.twitter.com/zMl4RZcWwo — Talking Friars (@TalkingFriars) June 13, 2026

Nevertheless, Stammen was not happy with the umpire's decision to eject Marinaccio from the game with two outs in the ninth inning, forcing them to bring in Adrian Morejon to finish the game.

“You want Ron to finish the game there, and we’ve got to bring one of our best pitchers in to finish the game,” Stammen said. “I just didn’t think it was warranted. I’d have been fine if they just warned everybody. We would have been fine, and moved on from there.”

Marinaccio said he was just trying to pitch Henderson inside, and Stammen echoed that sentiment.

“He's a great hitter. You’ve got to make hitters like that uncomfortable at times, and I pulled a fastball a little bit too much there,” Marinaccio said. “I could understand the visual, a couple guys pitching inside earlier, but there were no warnings.”

“We need to pitch [Henderson] inside. If he gets extended, he's going to do what he did yesterday,” Stammen added. “That's part of pitching, is to be able to pitch inside. Pitch between the plate and the body, and it hit him. I don't know why they tossed [Marinaccio]. I guess maybe because Bogaerts got hit. But it's frustrating that they would make a decision that quick."

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz didn't take issue with the Padres hitting Henderson — whether it was intentional or not.

“Trey [Gibson] hit Bogaerts in the head and their dugout didn’t like it at all. Obviously, it definitely wasn’t intentional. It was a two-seam that slipped out of his hand,” Albernaz said. “I get there why they’re mad; the ball hit him in the head and he had to come out of the game. I’m not saying the ball to Gunnar was on purpose, but it was done the right way.

“And that’s why there was no gripes from us, and Gunnar was fine with it and just took it to first base.”

MLB clearly did take issue with it, meaning the Padres will be without their manager on Monday night, and Marinaccio in the coming days after his appeal is heard.

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