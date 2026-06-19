MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Update on Padres' Tarik Skubal Trade

The San Diego Padres have continued to be viewed as a team expected to be very active at the upcoming MLB trade deadline.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller has never been shy to make big trades, and he could again go all-in ahead of this year's deadline.

Despite the Padres falling down the standings over the last month-plus, Preller may see an opportunity to go after a World Series title with his group.

This could have him thinking of a major trade, with the Padres being linked to some of the bigger names on the market. One of these is two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers, who would completely transform the Padres' starting rotation.

But with the Padres' need for more offense, trading a haul for Skubal could be a waste. MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN threw some cold water on the Padres' pursuit of the Tigers' ace while speaking on Foul Territory.

"If you're AJ Preller and you see the way that your offense has operated this year and you look at the top of your rotation, do you go get Tarik Skubal?" Passan asked. "Is it worth renting Tarik Skubal for a team like this, a team that has flaws?"

For a team like the Padres with offensive flaws, is it worth giving up a haul to rent Tarik Skubal?



"I just don't know if this is the Padres team that's going to go out and chase," says @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/rjKJQwozod — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 17, 2026

Passan did mention that if the Padres were to include catcher Ethan Salas in a deal for Skubal, the Tigers may be inclined to listen. Salas has shot up the prospect rankings this season, and he could even be the best player offered to the Tigers in any Skubal deal this year.

However, trading the top prospect in an already diminished farm system for a potential rental in Skubal could push the Padres back even more. With this in mind, it could make more sense for the Padres to go after a lower-tiered starter, while also addressing the offensive problems that have plagued this team all season.

The Padres have also been linked with starters such as Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins and Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets, among others. Each of these players could be a better choice to go after, with the price potentially not being the top prospect in the farm system.

Making a move like this would allow the Padres to add some hitting as well, addressing both of the pressing needs of this team. Infielder Luis Arráez has been connected to a Padres reunion, and he could help spark the offense.

Skubal would be the dream for the Padres, but with how this team is constructed, it may not make the most sense.

When it comes to Preller, though, never say never.

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