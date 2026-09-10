Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Giants, Including Robbie Ray Revenge

The San Diego Padres, fresh off a series sweep over the Washington Nationals, are traveling to San Francisco to begin a seven-game road trip with three games against the Giants.

The Padres (78-68) have a half-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third and final wild-card spot in the National League. They'll have an opportunity to pull ahead with three games against the Giants (62-85) followed by four games at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies (55-90).

The Giants are coming off a three-game sweep of the playoff-hopeful St. Louis Cardinals, and have won four of their last five games.

The Padres are 6-4 against the Giants through their first 10 matchups this season.

Padres vs Giants Pitching Probables

Friday, Sept. 11: LHP Robbie Ray vs. RHP Anthony Molina

Ray makes his return to San Francisco on Friday in what could be an emotional night. The left-hander spent the last three years with the Giants before being traded to the Padres ahead of the deadline.

In six starts since the trade, Ray owns a 4.71 ERA with 20 strikeouts to 20 walks over 28.2 innings. In 122.2 innings with the Giants this year, he had a 3.08 ERA.

As for Molina, he's made three appearances (two starts) with the Giants since being acquired ahead of the trade deadline from the Atlanta Braves. He has a 1.88 ERA over 14.1 innings with 13 strikeouts to two walks.

Saturday, Sept. 12: RHP Michael King vs. LHP Cesar Perdomo

King will look to continue his second-half dominance on Saturday in his first (and last) matchup against the Giants this season.

Since the start of July, King is 5-2 with a 2.26 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 71.2 innings (12 starts). Overall this season, he owns a 3.00 ERA over 29 starts and 168 innings.

As for Perdomo, he made his MLB debut on Sept. 1, pitching four innings of one-run ball in relief against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He then made his first career start on Sunday against the New York Mets, firing six shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Sunday, Sept. 13: RHP Nick Pivetta vs. RHP Logan Webb

Pivetta made his long-awaited return to the Padres on Monday, pitching five scoreless innings with two strikeouts against the Nationals. It was his first MLB appearance since April 12.

Pivetta faced the Giants in his second start of the season on April 1, firing five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed.

He'd love to have a similar performance on Sunday Night Baseball.

As for Webb, he's had an up-and-down season, totaling a 4.10 ERA across 155.2 innings. He's faced the Padres twice this season, once on March 31 (6 IP, 3 ER, 5 K) and once on May 5 (4 IP, 6 ER, 4 K).

How to Watch Padres vs Giants September 11-13

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:15 p.m. PT/10:15 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Apple TV+.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 4:20 p.m. PT/7:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.

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