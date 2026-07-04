Padres Connected to 2 Ex-Padre Pitchers Ahead of Trade Deadline

The San Diego Padres have been big players at the trade deadline over the past handful of seasons.

This year is expected to be no different, as they have multiple areas they need to address on their roster.

One of those areas of need is the starting rotation. As things stand, the Padres are thin there with the injuries to Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove.

There is optimism that they will be back sometime in the second half of the season, but the exact date is currently unknown.

Thus, the Padres are expected to look at adding to the rotation, and have been linked to two of their former pitchers as the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaches.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the Padres could target either Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo.

"Yet another team in the market for pitching depth, the Padres ... [have used] 12 starters this season thanks to a number of injury issues. Can Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta come back at full strength to save the day? Is president of baseball operations A.J. Preller willing to take that gamble?," Feinsand wrote.

"Adding a starter such as Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo could make sense, considering the Padres are unlikely to make the big splash for a top arm like Tarik Skubal. At least we think that’s the case; with Preller this time of year, you just never know."

Padres Know What Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo Can Provide

Wacha played his lone season in San Diego in 2023. He was stellar in 24 starts for the Friars, going 14-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 124 strikeouts across134.1 innings pitched.

The former All-Star pitcher signed with the Kansas City Royals after the 2023 season. He signed a two-year deal that offseason, and after one season with the Royals, signed a three-year, $51 million contract containing a fourth-year option that maxed the deal out at $72 million.

He just turned 35 years old on July 1.

As for Lugo, his only season in San Diego was also in 2023. In 26 starts, he tallied an 8-7 record with a 3.57 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 146.1 innings.

The 36-year-old also left San Diego for the Royals after the 2023 season.

This year, Wacha has continued to look sharp, sporting a 3.31 ERA across an AL-high 108.2 innings. That's the exact kind of durability the Padres could use.

As for Lugo, he's been a bit more inconsistent, sporting a 4.20 ERA across 96.1 innings. He's under contract for $21.5 million in 2027 with a conditional club option for $17 million in 2028.

The Padres would be taking on money with either of these players, meaning they wouldn't have to give up as much in terms of prospects. Both would help stabilize the rotation and wouldn't cost too much, making them strong potential candidates.

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