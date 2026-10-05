Padres Facing Brewers Pitcher Who Has Dominated Them in Must-Win NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres were unable to win a game in Milwaukee this weekend, losing back-to-back heartbreakers to go down 0-2 in the National League Division Series.

"[We] could very easily be going home up 2-0. But the reality is, we're not," Padres first baseman Ty France said after Sunday's walk-off loss. "We have to go and have to win. No ifs, ands or buts. Got to play our best baseball now."

The Padres offense has mustered just five runs over the series' first two games. They've gone 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and have left 20 runners on base.

Unfortunately, things won't get any easier on Tuesday.

Brewers Starting Pitcher for NLDS Game 3

The Brewers are starting right-handed pitcher Dustin May in Game 3 of the NLDS on Tuesday.

The former Los Angeles Dodger has pitched well against San Diego in his career, and has been especially dominant this season.

In three starts against the Padres this year — two with the St. Louis Cardinals and one with the Brewers — May allowed three runs over 22 innings for a 1.23 ERA. He had 22 strikeouts to just five walks.

"He's pitched fantastic against the Padres," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said when asked about his confidence in May for Game 3 despite a rough end to the year. "He's got experience and we brought him in to do that."

May didn't pitch more than three innings in any of his final three starts this season, sporting an 8.59 ERA in that time. He hasn't pitched in the postseason since the 2020 season with the Dodgers.

Padres Starting Pitcher NLDS Game 3

As for the Padres, they're going with right-hander Nick Pivetta, who's looked sharp since coming off the injured list in September following a nearly five-month absence.

He had a 1.45 ERA over four starts (18.2 innings) to close out the regular season. He pitched in Game 2 of the wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one run over 3.1 innings with four strikeouts.

"I think our confidence in Nick goes back to last year. He had this great season that he had last year," Padres manager Craig Stammen said.

"Pitched very well here once he came back from injury in September. And then had a solid start against the Cubs in the wild-card. He's been able to handle the moment. And we like his stuff. He's been a good pitcher for a lot of his career and especially here with the Padres."

When is Padres vs Brewers NLDS Game 3?

Game 3 of the San Diego Padres vs. Milwaukee Brewers NLDS is Tuesday, Oct. 6. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET.

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