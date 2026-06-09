Padres Notes: Blockbuster Ethan Salas Trade Idea, Manny Machado Called Out, Mason Miller Praise
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The San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds, 6-2, on Monday night and improved to 34-31 on the year.
Right-hander Walker Buehler struck out four across 4.2 innings of work and allowed eight hits, two walks and an earned run.
On the offensive side of things, backstop Freddy Fermin hit a third inning home run to start things off. It was his third home run in as many games as the veteran catcher continues his hot streak.
After the Reds took the lead in the sixth inning, a Gavin Sheets RBI double in the seventh tied things up once again. The scoring wasn't done there as Samad Taylor bunted Sheets back home later that same inning to take the lead.
Taylor and Fermin provided some more offense in the eighth with back-to-back RBI singles to put the game out of reach.
In other news, a blockbuster trade idea is seen involving top prospect Ethan Salas. Although the young backstop is batting .291 through his first 49 games in Double-A San Antonio, he could be included in a potential trade package that would bring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal to San Diego.
Additionally, superstar Manny Machado was called out by an outspoken Los Angeles Radio host. The man on the mic used another oft criticized athlete — one from the basketball world — during his rant on the third baseman.
Finally, closer Mason Miller collected immense praise from a Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star as he described The Reaper's offerings as "impossible to put in play."
Miller not only became the holder of the franchise's longest scoreless innings streak this season — 34.2 frames dating back to the end of 2025 — but has an ERA of just 0.98 on the year. His 18 saves lead the National League thus far and his swing-and-miss percentage (50.2%) , strikeout percentage (49%) and average fastball velocity (101.2 mph) all rank in the 100th percentile among qualified pitchers.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Ethan Salas, More to Detroit for Tarik Skubal
Padres' Manny Machado Put on Blast by Los Angeles Radio Host
Dodgers All-Star Calls Padres' Mason Miller 'Impossible' to Hit
Padres Manager Addresses Fernando Tatis' Questionable Decision in Loss to Mets
New York Analyst Takes Shot at Padres After Series Loss to Mets
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Upcoming Series vs Reds
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson