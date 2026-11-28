The San Diego Padres are looking to bolster their lineup this offseason.

The Padres' offense was inconsistent over the course of the 2026 season, and they'd love to have more stability in 2027.

San Diego has a chance to improve both their lineup and defense in one big move, as they've been linked to free-agent outfielder Seiya Suzuki this offseason. And according to Japanese reports, the 32-year-old remains interested in joining the Padres.

According to the Japanese publication Sanspo, when Suzuki was posted to MLB ahead of the 2022 season, the paper was informed that "if the salary and contract terms were the same for multiple interested teams, he would choose the Padres."

Suzuki, of course, ended up signing with the Cubs, but this time around, he could wind up in San Diego. Sanspo added, citing a source this year: "San Diego is one of the most comfortable environments for Seiya and his wife, Airi."

While Suzuki and the Padres appear to be a match made in heaven, it's not that simple, as Suzuki won’t come cheap.

After the Cubs signed Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato to a six-year, $120 million deal, Suzuki’s representatives reportedly informed teams that his asking price now exceeds $120 million, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Thus, the Padres would likely need to offer Suzuki a four- or five-year deal exceeding $120 million in order to land him. Whether or not they're willing to go that high — while they still need to fill out an entire starting rotation — remains to be seen.

Why Seiya Suzuki Makes Sense for Padres

Suzuki is coming off a strong season with the Cubs where he hit .270 with 26 home runs, 86 RBIs and an OPS of .841. He also became an elite defender in the outfield, ranking in the 88th percentile with 5 Outs Above Average.

Suzuki would play right field with the Padres, which would allow Fernando Tatis Jr. to move back to second base, which he prefers.

Suzuki's free agency isn't exactly "Padres or bust," as there are plenty of teams linked to him by Sanspo and Heyman, including the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

Suzuki declined Chicago’s $23.15 million qualifying offer following the best all-around season of his MLB career in 2026. The expectation is that he will make his decision before Major League Baseball’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1.

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