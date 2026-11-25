The San Diego Padres have thus far watched from the sidelines as many of the top free agents have come off the board.

While the Padres were involved in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes — and were said to have made an offer in the $400 million range — they came up short against the New York Mets' nine-year, $450 million offer.

Since then, a handful of players who were reported as Padres targets — right-handed pitchers Freddy Peralta (Baltimore Orioles) and Kaima Taira (Toronto Blue Jays), left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers (Chicago Cubs) and infielder/outfielder Teruaki Sato (Cubs) — have also come off the board.

The Padres, who non-tendered starting pitcher JP Sears last week, currently have just one known commodity in their starting rotation in right-hander Randy Vasquez. The team likely needs to add at least three starting pitchers this offseason, and probably more.

Thus, the clock is ticking for San Diego to get in on the free agent action. With a lockout looming on Dec. 1, president of baseball operations AJ Preller has less than a week to build some semblance of a rotation before a long work stoppage.

Here's a prediction of the three major free agents the Padres will sign before the lockout to give the team a little confidence heading into the long winter.

1. Michael King, RHP

At this point, the Padres cannot afford to miss out on King. He's the only true ace-level pitcher remaining on the market, and he needs to anchor the rotation in 2027 and beyond.

Unfortunately, King's price has gone up following the massive deals to Peralta (five years, $125 million) and Rogers (five years, $120 million).

King is coming off a 2026 season in which he made a career-high 32 starts, going 12-10 with a 3.21 ERA over 185 innings. He was even better in the postseason, allowing one run over 14 innings for a 0.64 ERA.

As the last top-of-the-line pitcher available, there could be a bidding war for his services. However, King has loved his time in San Diego, and made it known he wanted to return.

In the end, Preller will figure out a contract structure that keeps him in San Diego at the top of the rotation.

2. Shota Imanaga, LHP

The Padres need multiple starters, and before the lockout, they'll secure a second one in the former Chicago Cub and Nippon Professional Baseball star.

Imanaga, 33, was an All-Star in his debut season in MLB (2024) with a 2.91 ERA over 173.1 innings after spending eight years in the NPB. Over the last two years, he's had an ERA above 3.70.

Imanaga is still a durable and serviceable starting pitcher, and one the Padres have plenty of interest in. They'll secure him on a multi-year deal to be the No. 2 option behind King.

3. Seiya Suzuki, OF

While starting pitching is the Padres' biggest need, it's not the only one.

The Padres also need to add a bat to the lineup, and they'll do that with another former Cub and NPB star in Suzuki.

Suzuki, 32, has spent the last five years with the Cubs after nine seasons in the NPB. Overall in MLB, he's hit .269 with 113 home runs, 382 RBIs and an OPS of .823.

In 2026, Suzuki also became an elite defensive outfielder, which makes him a perfect fit in San Diego.

Suzuki could play right field, allowing Fernando Tatis Jr. to move to second base, which is his preferred position. Then, Jake Cronenworth could move to first base to replace the departed Ty France, unless the team can find a trade partner for Cronenworth. That, however, likely wouldn't happen until after the lockout.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.