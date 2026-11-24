Earlier this week, the San Diego Padres missed out on signing two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal after the New York Mets offered a nine-year, $450 million deal, the most ever for a pitcher.

What happened next has presented even more missed opportunities for the Padres.

The Chicago Cubs made a play for both left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers and Nippon Professional Baseball superstar Teruaki Sato, signing them both for a combined $240 million. The Baltimore Orioles nabbed right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta for $125 million, while the Toronto Blue Jays struck a deal with right-hander Kaima Taira for $80 million.

Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Though the offseason has tons of uncertainty with a looming MLB lockout set to begin on Dec. 1, the Padres still have plenty of opportunity to change their tune this winter.

Here are three targets San Diego should now pursue to improve their roster and once again be playing meaningful October baseball in 2027.

Padres Top Targets Following Rash of Signings

1. Michael King, RHP

King opted out of his final two years and $58 million to begin the offseason, but that doesn't mean a reunion is off the table. King played like someone who deserves to be paid royally, totaling a 3.21 ERA over a career-high 185 innings of work in 2026.

He was a lone bright spot in a starting rotation that put up the fourth-fewest innings pitched in 2026, and his playoff performances only emphasized that with a 0.64 ERA across his 14 innings of work (and first career postseason save).

If the Friars want any chance at having a reliable rotation in 2027, there are not many anchors that can hold it down like King, who has previously expressed his love for the city.

2. Seiya Suzuki, OF

Suzuki has been linked to the Padres seemingly since the moment the 2026 campaign ended, and presents almost everything on San Diego's to-do list this offseason (other than starting pitching).

As a corner outfielder who is a consistent bat in the lineup, Suzuki would do wonders for a Padres team that hit just .226 before this year's All-Star break.

Suzuki's bat, one responsible for 26 home runs last season, shouldn't be the only attractive facet of his game, as he is also an elite defender, ranking in the 89th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average.

Bringing in an elite presence on defense could also facilitate a move for superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. to return to the infield, a place he is known to prefer.

3. Nick Martinez, RHP

Martinez has also been long linked to San Diego and is coming off a career year worthy of his first All-Star selection. The 36-year-old can very well prove to be one of the missing pieces in the Padres pitching room.

The right-hander tossed a 3.10 ERA over a career-high 180 innings of work in 2026. Not only would effective innings be highly coveted for the Friars, but Martinez had 109 strikeouts to just 26 walks, the lowest walks-per-nine-innings in baseball.

The Padres would gladly accept another 180 innings in 2027, but assuming King or another high-caliber hurler is added, Martinez can continue what his role was in Tampa Bay as a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

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