Padres Leaving Door Open for Yu Darvish to Pitch This Season

The San Diego Padres have been without starting pitcher Yu Darvish all year with the veteran undergoing internal brace surgery over the offseason.

After having the surgery, Darvish immediately ruled himself out for the 2026 season, with the right-hander pointing to 2027 for a return. But an offseason report from The San Diego Union-Tribune stating that Darvish had planned on retiring created all sorts of storylines.

However, Darvish quickly refuted the report, saying that no decision on his future had been made. The veteran has been rehabbing from the surgery, and now it seems that he could potentially make a return earlier than expected.

Darvish told Times of San Diego during the Padres' recent homestand that he expects to pitch again soon. Padres manager Craig Stammen followed that up by leaving his availability for 2026 up in the air, even though he said he didn't expect him back.

“He looks pretty good, but I don’t expect him back this year,” Stammen said. “Who knows? He could be that October surprise.”

Darvish is currently on the restricted list, so if the Padres wanted to reinstate him, they could easily make it happen. San Diego could apply at any time to the commissioner's office, allowing the veteran to come back once healthy.

The right-hander chose to be placed on the restricted list, giving up his $16 million salary for the 2026 season. But the veteran is still under contract for two more years, with him owed $30 million.

In all likelihood, the Padres won't rush Darvish back from the surgery recovery, especially due to his age. Darvish will turn 40 in August, making his comeback even tougher.

But the Padres will welcome Darvish back with open arms once he's healed, giving them more depth on the pitching staff. The veteran has made an impact this season even without pitching, helping other guys navigate through the year.

After going on the restricted list, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller discussed the future of Darvish with the team.

"He's not saying that he's retiring. That's not where we're at. But for him, he's going to see how he comes back. He's coming back from a major surgery, a second surgery on the elbow. So I think he's realistic about where that leaves him," Preller said.

"He’s going to continue with the rehab process and maybe we get to next year and he’s feeling in a different place and he wants to come back and give it a go."

Darvish has been a staple of the Padres' rotation since joining the team before the 2021 season. During his time in San Diego, Darvish has a 3.97 ERA over 651 innings pitched.

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