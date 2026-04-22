Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Miguel Andujar Out, Nick Castellanos Starting

The San Diego Padres have the Colorado Rockies' number this year.

The Padres are 5-0 against their National League West foe this year following Tuesday night's win.

The Padres beat the Rockies, 1-0, behind a dominant pitching display from Randy Vásquez and relievers Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon. They became the first team since 2006 to beat the Rockies at Coors Field by a score of a 1-0.

On Wednesday, the Padres will likely need a little more offense to extend their winning streak.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres. After a rough beginning to the year — sporting a 9.45 ERA through two starts — Buehler has been much better as of late, allowing just two runs over his last 11 innings.

Buehler's best start of the year came against the Rockies just under two weeks ago, when he pitched six shutout innings while allowing three hits and no walks.

Buehler has plenty of experience pitching at Coors Field from his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Like most pitchers, Buehler has struggled at the hitter-friendly park, sporting a 5.65 ERA across 57.1 innings there.

Opposite Buehler will be Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who joined Colorado on a one-year, $5.1 million this offseason.

Sugano has a 3.92 ERA across four starts and 20.2 innings this season. He went up against Buehler on April 10, pitching six innings while allowing two earned runs.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Gavin Sheets, DH Nick Castellanos, 1B Luis Campusano, C Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Castellanos is getting a start over Andujar, who was the designated hitter on Tuesday. Campusano is starting over Freddy Fermin at catcher.

Rockies Lineup vs Padres

Edouard Julien, 2B Mickey Moniak, LF Hunter Goodman, C Tyler Freeman, DH TJ Rumfield, 1B Troy Johnston, RF Kyle Karros, 3B Willi Castro, SS Jake McCarthy, CF

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Wednesday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, April 22 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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