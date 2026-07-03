Padres Manager Announces Randy Vasquez Update After Fainting, Going to Hospital

San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Vásquez had a very scary incident take place on Thursday night after he started a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Vásquez fainted following his outing against the Dodgers, and was taken to the emergency room for precautionary tests. The right-hander was in stable condition overnight, and Padres manager Craig Stammen revealed an update on his status on Friday.

"The only thing I got this morning is that it was all clear and they were heading back to the hotel, so that's great news in what could have been a really scary situation," Stammen said on MLB Network Radio. "Definitely caught everybody off guard, but glad Randy is doing well and ends up X-rays were negative, and all the tests came back pretty clean.

"So we're in good shape."

"X-rays were negative and all tests came back pretty clean."



Craig Stammen shares great news on Randy Vásquez, who was hospitalized after fainting at Dodger Stadium.@Padres | #ForTheFaithful

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/7rjzCNidej — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 3, 2026

Thankfully, Vásquez seems to be okay after the situation, and the Padres can breathe a little easier now. Stammen said that the veteran had passed out while on his way to get X-rays done on his right ankle after being hit with a 99 mph comebacker in the first inning of the game.

“He was on his way to get an X-ray here in the stadium and fainted,” Stammen said Thursday night. “So we took him to the emergency room just as a precaution. He’s conscious. He’s getting all his tests done. ... Sounded like it could have been from the pain in his ankle, the anxiety of the situation, the stress of the situation. Our bodies do some crazy stuff.”

Vásquez was able to stay in the game despite being hit with the ball, giving up four runs over three innings in the loss. The fact that X-rays came back negative on his ankle is a great sign, especially considering the Padres have seen multiple starters go down with injuries over the first three months of the year.

It has been a rough go of late for the right-hander, with Vásquez allowing at least two runs in eight straight starts. His ERA has ballooned to 4.71 for the season following a great start to open the year.

But for now, the Padres will prioritize getting Vásquez feeling good again before they do anything else. His health is of the utmost importance, and thankfully, all the tests came back clean.

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