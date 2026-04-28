Padres' Manny Machado Exits Monday's Game vs Cubs in Concerning Development

San Diego Padres All-Star third baseman Manny Machado was removed from Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs after grounding out in the bottom of the sixth inning.

It's currently unclear why Machado was pulled, but with the Padres leading by one and plenty of time left in the game, it would likely be due to some sort of injury or discomfort.

Gavin Sheets entered the game at first base, while Ty France moved over to third base to replace Machado.

Machao was in the midst of a great game offensively, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored. His bat has been heating up as of late, hitting two home runs in the Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Including Machado's three-hit night on Monday, the third baseman is hitting .232 this season with an OPS of .742. He now has hits in five straight games, including multiple hits in three of them.

This story will be updated...

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