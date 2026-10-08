Padres' Manny Machado Regrets His Decision in NLDS Game 4 vs Brewers

Manny Machado's biggest at-bat of Game 4 in the National League Division Series came in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Seven innings earlier, however, Machado did something he rarely does — and something he now regrets.

In the bottom of the first inning, Machado came up with Jackson Merrill on first base and one out. On the first pitch he saw from Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser, he laid down a bunt.

The bunt was executed perfectly, and Machado hustled down the line for a bunt single. He then looked at the home dugout and celebrated, trying to pump them up for what had the makings of a big first inning.

BUNT SINGLE FOR MANNY MACHADO 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MdlW9WX4GF — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2026

The Padres suddenly had two on and one out. Two batters later — after an Austin Hays walk — the bases were loaded with two outs for Xander Bogaerts.

Unfortunately, he popped out.

After the game, Machado seemed to regret his decision to drop down the bunt.

“We were a hit away in that first inning,” Machado said to reporters in the clubhouse after the game. “Maybe I shouldn’t have bunted. Maybe I should have swung and maybe hit a homer there. But just trying to get something going, and we just couldn’t get that big hit and they did.”

Machado's bunt single came after a Merrill single. Those two hits accounted for 66.7% of the Padres' hits in Game 4.

In the bottom of the third inning, Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a solo home run to tie the game at one apiece.

The Padres then didn't get a hit for the rest of the night, going 0-for-21 to end the game.

Of course, in the bottom of the eighth inning, Machado thought he hit a home run. However, Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell robbed the potential game-tying homer, and that was as close as the Padres would get to a comeback the rest of the way.

GARRETT MITCHELL TAKES AWAY A GAME-TYING HOME RUN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UVjEXP3VA7 — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

Machado had a great series, going 4-for-13 (.308) with four walks and an OPS of .855. Unfortunately, the Padres offense went cold when it mattered most.

“You’re facing the best team in baseball,” Machado said after the game. “One of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball, if not the best. You know, we had opportunities there and we just didn’t come up with the clutch hit. They did, and that’s just how the series turned around.”

Manager Craig Stammen made sure to praise his superstar for his performance to close out the season.

“The way Manny played this last month of baseball was pretty remarkable,” Stammen said. “That’s probably the best I’ve ever seen Manny Machado play, the way he was playing defense, running the bases, swinging the bat. He was on another level. He was trying to carry us.”

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old Machado wasn't able to carry his team to the next round. Now, they face another long offseason with plenty of questions that need to be answered.

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