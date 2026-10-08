What Craig Stammen Said After Padres Season Ended (And What it Means for This Offseason)

The San Diego Padres lost Game 4 of the National League Division Series to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night as their 2026 season came to an end.

The same issues that plagued the Padres all year long — inconsistent offense and subpar starting pitching — were as apparent as ever at Petco Park.

Right-hander Walker Buehler went just three-plus innings (47 pitches), walking a pair and allowing an earned run. Robbie Ray came in for the fourth and allowed an earned run of his own before the game was handed over to the team's high-leverage relievers.

Bradgley Rodriguez, Yuki Matsui and Jason Adam handled the next three frames, but part of the problem that the Friars faced is that none of the above hurlers recorded a strikeout. The first punch out was thrown by Mason Miller in the seventh inning as Joe Musgrove collected two in two innings to close out the game.

Offensively, the Padres mustered just three hits, one of which was a Fernando Tatis Jr. solo home run.

First-year manager Craig Stammen spoke on his squad after the game and what the future holds.

"It stings the same, as it did all the years that we haven't made it and we've lost in the playoffs," Stammen said. "I think in this new role, I've got to be the one that's thinking about the future and thinking about what's good about what's yet to come. I told those guys the best is yet to come for us.

"We had a template of how things could work really well for us and how we could come together and be one of the best teams in baseball, and we just weren't able to finish it off this year, but we were close.

"That's something that we can hang our hat on and try to improve on next year."

The template Stammen spoke of was on full display post All-Star break, specifically going 35-17 in the final two months of the season.

As fans know more than anyone, the 2026 campaign wasn't a waste nor a lost season. Stammen reminded the public of this as well, and the battle that his team gave the winningest regular season team in MLB.

"There's a ton of good at the season," Stammen said. "The way the team came together, the way they played down the stretch, became the hottest team in baseball down the stretch maybe right up next to the Brewers, the way they were playing too."

Though the date of the next Padres game is unknown due to an impending MLB lockout, there were plenty of bright spots scattered throughout a season that ended in heartbreak. A major highlight Stammen pointed out was the fan support seen in record numbers throughout the season.

"So much fun coming and playing here at home," Stammen said. "The crowds were amazing. They were better — they're the best fans in the league. The best stadium, the best atmosphere in the league, and they proved that over the four games we had in the playoffs, no doubt."

For now, the Padres will have to face another disappointing early-season exit. However, as Stammen said, there's plenty to be proud about in San Diego.

"A lot to be proud of this year. A lot to go home and say, yeah, we did a pretty good job, but also we're not satisfied," Stammen said. "We're not satisfied until we finally bring that championship to San Diego. But this year made us one step closer to that."

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