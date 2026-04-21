Padres' Manny Machado Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

After a slow start to the new season, the San Diego Padres have been one of the hottest teams in all of baseball.

San Diego has won its last five straight series, going 9-1 over the last 10 games overall.

While the Padres have found their rhythm on both sides of the ball, they don't believe they've hit the ceiling of this group yet. Star third baseman Manny Machado discussed the recent winning ways of the Padres, but knows they have plenty more in the tank.

“We’re playing good ball, and we’re not even on fire as a team offensively,” Machado said. “We can just imagine what we’re gonna do when we’re all rolling.”

The guys at the top of the Padres lineup who were expected to be offensive catalysts have yet to get going, but San Diego has still found ways to win. Machado himself has struggled to open the season, currently hitting .186 with two home runs, 10 runs batted in and an OPS of .630.

Next to him, star Fernando Tatis Jr. has also performed below his standards this year — although he's hitting the ball hard — and is yet to hit a home run. Overall. Tatis has hit .253 with 12 runs batted in and six stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .644.

Despite this, others in the lineup have stepped up, giving the Padres some hope that this year can be a special one. Outfielder Jackson Merrill spoke about the struggles from the star players, but put a positive spin on it all.

“It’s a good sign,” Merrill said, “when two guys in the lineup are not producing as much and the rest of the team is taking care of business.”

Merrill has hit .221 with three home runs and 13 runs batted in this season, which also hasn't lived up to his potential. But the lone star on this roster who has played well is veteran infielder Xander Bogaerts, who has carried the load so far.

Overall, Bogaerts is hitting .266 with three home runs, 14 runs batted in and 21 hits, while posting an OPS of .746. If Bogaerts can keep up the strong play the remainder of the year, and the rest of the stars atop the lineup can get going, this Padres team could make a lot of noise in the National League.

San Diego has been clicking on all cylinders of late, but they can't take the foot off the gas, especially playing in the NL West. But this team has found a recipe for success, and now the hope is that the stars will come to play sooner rather than later.

Coors Field should help with that.

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