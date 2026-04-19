Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Named 'Most Talented Player' Over Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani

Over the last few years, the San Diego Padres have seen multiple star players put on the uniform, helping the organization become a consistent staple in the National League.

But none have been as important to the team as Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains the face of the Padres organization.

Through all the ups and downs, Tatis has remained ever so important to San Diego, and the team has stuck by him due to his incredible ability on the field. Tatis has been one of the better players in baseball, and his talent has been on full display since he came to the big leagues.

If you ask MLB analyst Harold Reynolds of MLB Network, Tatis is the most talented player in the game today. This includes him being ranked over two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

"He is the most talented player in all of baseball, most talented player," Reynolds said of Tatis. "Ohtani cannot play short, can't play left — most talented player. And if you put him on the mound, I think he could pitch. ... He's an unbelievable player, and we're being reminded of how great this guy is."

"We're being reminded of how great this guy is."



- Harold Reynolds on Fernando Tatis Jr. shifting to second base for the Padres pic.twitter.com/rgu05pO766 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 14, 2026

These comments from Reynolds are fairly interesting, to say the least, but they show the level of respect that Tatis has around the game. While Tatis is an extremely talented player — and there is an argument to rank him toward the top — Ohtani likely takes the crown.

Having the ability to win the MVP award as a hitter and the Cy Young as a pitcher simultaneously is something that the baseball world has never seen. Ohtani has consistently challenged the idea of what is possible from an athlete in baseball, and he remains the top player in the sport overall.

Since 2019, Tatis has captivated baseball fans with his unique blend of power, speed and energy in the game. The Padres have benefited greatly from having Tatis on the roster, and the team has made the playoffs in four of the past six seasons in large part because of his play.

San Diego will take Tatis as their leading man, and there is hope that this year's team can do some damage. Even with Tatis struggling at the plate to open the season, the Padres have still found ways to win games, currently sitting second in the National League West division, right behind the Dodgers.

On the year, Tatis has hit .239 with zero home runs, 10 runs batted in and an OPS of .625, which would be by far the lowest of his career. Things should pick up at the plate for the Padres star sooner rather than later, which will make the Padres even better than they already are.

At 27 years old, Tatis has the chance to continue developing into a face of baseball. He likely needs to get back to being the 2021 version of himself — when he crushed 42 home runs and drove in 97 RBIs — if he wants to reach that level.

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