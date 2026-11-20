The San Diego Padres need starting rotation help.

One reporter asked Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller last week if he was looking for three or four starting pitchers this offseason; the Padres' executive reportedly responded by saying "keep going."

With the Padres scouring the domestic and international free agent market for pitchers, a new name has emerged on their radar: Kaima Taira.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the New York Mets scheduled a Zoom meeting with Taira and agent Scott Boras, joining the Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox in the market for the pitcher. Four other teams are interested in Taira, according to Bruce Levine of WSCR-AM in Chicago.

Taira, a 27-year-old right-hander, had a 1.36 ERA in 146 innings for Nippon Professional Baseball's Seibu Lions in 2026. His stature (listed at 5-foot-8 and 209 pounds) might be the most unique feature of Taira's free agent profile.

The average Padre (all positions included) stands 6-foot-1. Marcus Stroman (5-foot-7) carved out an 11-year MLB career on the mound, but he's the exception that proves the rule.

What Taira lakes in size, he makes up for with stamina. MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco reported that evaluators "credited Taira for holding his mid-upper 90s velocity deep into starts and praised his splitter." Taira's secondary pitches include a cutter and slider.

Originally a reliever in NPB, Taira posted an impressive .959 WHIP in 2026. It was only the second time in nine NPB seasons in which Taira topped 100 innings.

If not Taira, the Padres have other options.

President of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently confirmed the team is engaged in dialogue with free agents Michael King, Nick Pivetta and Walker Buehler, all of whom pitched for the Padres this year.

The Padres are also among the teams who met this week with Tarik Skubal, but whether new owners Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones have the money and the stomach to spend what it takes to sign the two-time Cy Young Award winner is unknown.

The Padres already signed right-hander Ryan Weiss, a potential swingman. They were reportedly in talks with right-hander Dustin May before he signed a three-year, $52.5 million contract with the Chicago White Sox.

Two Japanese-born pitchers, Yu Darvish and Yuki Matsui, could help Preller's efforts in recruiting Taira. Whether that's enough to seal the deal in a crowded group of bidders remains to be seen.

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