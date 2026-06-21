Padres' Mason Miller Addresses Team Support Amid Difficult Family Matter

San Diego Padres star closer Mason Miller was away from the team as he dealt with a personal matter earlier this week, forcing him to miss the team's series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Miller was placed on the Bereavement/Medical Family Leave List, and missed three games before rejoining the team for their weekend series against the Texas Rangers.

Miller wanted to keep the matter private, but spoke to reporters after Saturday's game when he recorded a save. He was incredibly appreciative of everyone in the clubhouse for the support they've shown to him.

“The guys are really supportive,” Miller said. “… The coaching staff, training staff, players in this locker room and everybody not only has my back, but everybody in this room has each others too. So it’s just really special when you get that opportunity to lean into those people around you.”

Even while he was away, Miller wanted to make sure that he was ready to go when he returned. Thus, he continued throwing and staying sharp for his eventual return.

“I have resources at home, some facilities there,” Miller said. “Just tried to stay ready and not come back unprepared, because that’s not fair to anybody here.”

Miller has turned into the best closer in baseball since coming to San Diego.

The right-handed is currently in the midst of a career season, and he was getting some National League Cy Young attention earlier in the year. Overall, Miller has thrown 31 innings, posting an ERA of 0.87 while going 20-for-20 in save chances.

Miller has proven to be more than just an ordinary closer, and he remains arguably the best in the game today. Some former stars have even said that he is the most unhittable relief pitcher in baseball history, which is a credit to the work that Miller puts in each time out on the mound.

Since being traded to the Padres last summer, Miller has talked about his desire to remain in San Diego long-term. The right-hander said earlier this year that he was open to an extension with the Padres, but nothing has been in the works yet.

“No, that hasn’t been really discussed," Miller told Padres On SI in an exclusive conversation. "I think they’ve hinted at some interest in it, but to your point, they do have me for the next three years also, so this isn’t something that’s like, ‘This guy’s out of here in a year and a half or this season.’ So I think there’s some comfort in that."

Miller has three more years of arbitration eligibility before he can hit free agency in 2030. But if it's up to him, that won't happen, and the two sides can come together on a new deal.

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