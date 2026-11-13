Padres Focused on Retaining Key Free Agent This Offseason: Report

The San Diego Padres need to reshape their starting rotation this offseason. Last season simply wasn't good, and nearly their entire rotation is now in free agency.

Michael King led the way in 2026 and proved to be a true ace for the Friars. However, after that, there wasn't much to be impressed about.

The Padres' starting pitching as a whole was lackluster and produced little, and that ultimately hurt the team in the postseason.

King is the Padres' top priority among free-agent starters; however, he isn't the only one.

The Padres are also interested in reuniting with free-agent starting pitcher Nick Pivetta.

Pivetta, like King, is a free agent. The Padres made him a free agent after they declined his $14 million club option for 2027 due to durability and elbow concerns.

While Pivetta has big question marks, the Padres are reportedly focused on retaining him.

"Even after declining Nick Pivetta’s option for the 2027 season, the San Diego Padres remain interested in bringing back the right-hander, general manager A.J. Preller said," Robert Murray of FanSided wrote.

Pivetta missed roughly five months of the 2026 season with a right elbow flexor strain. Starting pitching is the Padres' top priority this offseason, and it's pivotal to ace it this winter.

"Addressing the rotation is the Padres’ top priority this winter and [they] are expected to add multiple starting pitchers," Murray added. "Tarik Skubal is a player that San Diego likes (spoiler: who doesn't?), but the Padres have a history of exploring every possibility — especially with star players — to see how feasible it is. "kubal figures to be no different.

"But one thing that is abundantly clear: The Padres will be heavily in the starting pitching market."

When Pivetta did play, he went 3-2 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 34.2 innings. In two playoff appearances, he allowed three earned runs across 7.2 innings for a 3.52 ERA.

Pivetta has spent the last two seasons with the Padres. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting after posting a 2.87 ERA, a career-high 190 strikeouts and a 0.98 WHIP in 31 starts and 181.2 innings in 2025.

Pivetta signed a four-year, $55 million contract with the club before the 2025 season. He initially had a player option this year but it converted into a club option after he missed 130 consecutive days on the IL.

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