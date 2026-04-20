Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Mason Miller Nearing History, Walker Buehler Back?

The San Diego Padres beat the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, on Sunday, allowing just two hits the entire game. The Friars moved to 15-7 on the year and left Anaheim with a series win.

A Xander Bogaerts RBI single in the fourth inning started the scoring, and a Bryce Johnson RBI single in the seventh proved to be the decider since the Halos put up a run of their own in the bottom of the frame.

Right-hander Michael King allowed just one hit across five scoreless innings of work, punching out six and allowing four walks. Ron Marinaccio, Kyle Hart, Bradgley Rodriguez,and Mason Miller took it from there and allowed a collective one hit for the rest of the day.

In other news, a blockbuster trade idea proposed by an insider would get San Diego an All-Star pitcher in exchange for catching prospect Ethan Salas and more.

With right-hander Nick Pivetta having recently landed on the injured list, Joe Musgrove not making progress on his return and Yu Darvish not being available in 2026, there is quite a need for another reliable arm in the rotation as the season progresses.

In other news, Miller is on the brink of history as he continues his blistering start to 2026 (he has 27 strikeouts, two walks and two hits in 11.1 innings of work). After his perfect ninth inning for save No. 8 of the year, he is one inning away from the longest scoreless streak in Padres history.

Miller is currently at 32.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to last season.

Finally, in more news from the pitching roster, right-hander Walker Buehler praised his pitching coaches for a 5 mph bump in his fastball velocity.

"We did some drill work, Ruben and Chris and all of us out there, in Boston actually before my bullpen in Boston," Buehler told 97.3-FM in San Diego on Friday. "The first two innings (against the Red Sox) I threw really well, then lost the feel for what we had put in a couple days before. Now we’ve had two turns of doing this drill work, creating the feels."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands Mets All-Star Pitcher for Ethan Salas, More

Padres' Mason Miller on Verge of Unbelievable Franchise History

Walker Buehler Credits Padres Coaches for 5-mph Increase in Fastball Velocity

Padres Lineup vs Angels: Jake Cronenworth Out, Fernando Tatis in Infield

Padres Tweets of the Day

Bryce adds on! pic.twitter.com/QBSfa3GidK — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 19, 2026

Mason Miller locks down the save and extends his scoreless streak to 32.2 innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6xwL8OU0YF — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/tJAvGbyGL5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 19, 2026

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