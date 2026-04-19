Padres' Mason Miller on Verge of Unbelievable Franchise History

San Diego Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller is on the verge of making franchise history.

With his 1-2-3 inning on Sunday to close out the series win against the Los Angeles Angels, Miller extended his scoreless innings streak to 32.2 innings.

Mason Miller locks down the save and extends his scoreless streak to 32.2 innings 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6xwL8OU0YF — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2026

The Padres' franchise record was set by Cla Meredith in 2006 when he pitched 33.2 consecutive scoreless innings.

Miller could theoretically break that record in his next outing if he got four outs. It's more likely he breaks it in two outings, assuming his next one is a scoreless inning. With the way he's pitching right now, it's hard to imagine anything else.

Miller is now up to 11.1 innings pitched this season, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 27 batters. He's been practically untouchable — but that's not even what's impressed his manager the most.

“We can get lost a little bit in how hard he throws, how nasty his slider is, how he’s throwing a changeup,” manager Craig Stammen said this weekend. “But for him to be the same person almost every single time he goes out there on the mound is pretty amazing. That’s the hardest thing to do as a pitcher.”

Fernando Tatis Jr. knows that the Padres are in very good hands when Miller and the bullpen take over.

“Game over,” Tatis said of the thought when the Padres take a lead late in the game. “We trust our guys out there. We know they’re just gonna shut the door.”

Miller has done just that, as he's now 8-for-8 in save opportunities and has finished off 10 games.

While he's pitching like baseball's best pitcher right now, he recently downplayed his early-season success in a conversation with Padres On SI to just a good stretch of baseball.

“I think success is a little bit of a snowball in this game, as are struggles as well. That’s why we talk about streaky players a lot of the time. It’s part of what makes guys great, is their ability to be consistent," Miller said to Padres On SI. "Over the last two years, I’ve kind of had patches of this success and then patches of struggles, and they’ve come in different parts of the season. ...

“Coming into this year, I usually feel really confident coming out of the gates. I feel like my offseason training and spring training put me in an awesome place to succeed early in the season. I think my numbers in April are usually really, really good. But knowing that it’s a whole year, too, I try to keep both my eyes forward."

Miller has already made a ton of MLB history early this season. This week, he could etch himself into Padres history, not even a year removed from the trade deadline deal that brought him to San Diego.

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