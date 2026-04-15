Padres Notes: SD Pursuing Top Free Agent, Mason Miller Wants Extension, Michael King Could Opt Out
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The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 4-1, on Tuesday evening and improved to 11-6 on the year. The Friars secured their sixth consecutive win behind a trio of RBIs from Xander Bogaerts and another solid outing from right-hander Michael King.
In other news, the Padres are reportedly pursuing a free agent pitcher to add to the rotation amid Nick Pivetta being placed on the injured list. The right-handed hurler that still remains unsigned is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA across 26 starts.
In more pitching news, closer Mason Miller spoke to Padres On SI's Noah Camras regarding his interest in a contract extension. With three more years of arbitration-elibility until the superstar becomes a free agent, he spoke on his desire — but the lack of urgency — he feels to get a deal done.
“I mean, in a perfect world, everybody wants to have that extension and have that kind of peace of mind about where you’re gonna be," Miller said. "But I’m okay with where I’m at right now. I kind of knew the hammer would fall on my time with the A’s. I didn’t know when it was going to be, but just historically that’s kind of the way it looked.
"So getting out of there — and I know that the Padres would have no problem carrying me through arbitration — I feel pretty secure in that I’ll be a Padre for several seasons now. And I think I’ve found enough comfort in that at this point.”
Finally, right-hander Michael King could be a prime candidate to opt out of his contract this offseason. The ace would be in line for a potential $100 million free agency contract, and with an early opt-out clause in his current deal after the 2026 campaign, his play for the remainder of this season will dictate what kind of price he can get on the open market.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Pursuing Free Agent Starting Pitcher Amid Nick Pivetta Injury Concern: Report
Mason Miller Interested in Extension With Padres, But No Talks Yet: Exclusive
Padres Ace Could Opt Out, Sign $100 Million Deal in Free Agency This Offseason
Padres Place Nick Pivetta on Injured List With Elbow Injury, Recall Surprise Pitcher
Like it or Not, Vedder Cup Returns as Padres, Mariners Revisit Unusual Rivalry: Column
Padres Lineup vs Mariners: Ty France Starting Over Nick Castellanos, Miguel Andujar
Padres Manager Reveals How Often Fernando Tatis Jr Will Play Second Base
Padres' Nick Pivetta Appears Headed to Injured List Based on Latest Developments
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson