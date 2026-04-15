Padres Notes: SD Pursuing Top Free Agent, Mason Miller Wants Extension, Michael King Could Opt Out

The San Diego Padres beat the Seattle Mariners, 4-1, on Tuesday evening and improved to 11-6 on the year. The Friars secured their sixth consecutive win behind a trio of RBIs from Xander Bogaerts and another solid outing from right-hander Michael King.

In other news, the Padres are reportedly pursuing a free agent pitcher to add to the rotation amid Nick Pivetta being placed on the injured list. The right-handed hurler that still remains unsigned is coming off a 2025 campaign in which he went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA across 26 starts.

In more pitching news, closer Mason Miller spoke to Padres On SI's Noah Camras regarding his interest in a contract extension. With three more years of arbitration-elibility until the superstar becomes a free agent, he spoke on his desire — but the lack of urgency — he feels to get a deal done.

“I mean, in a perfect world, everybody wants to have that extension and have that kind of peace of mind about where you’re gonna be," Miller said. "But I’m okay with where I’m at right now. I kind of knew the hammer would fall on my time with the A’s. I didn’t know when it was going to be, but just historically that’s kind of the way it looked.

"So getting out of there — and I know that the Padres would have no problem carrying me through arbitration — I feel pretty secure in that I’ll be a Padre for several seasons now. And I think I’ve found enough comfort in that at this point.”

Finally, right-hander Michael King could be a prime candidate to opt out of his contract this offseason. The ace would be in line for a potential $100 million free agency contract, and with an early opt-out clause in his current deal after the 2026 campaign, his play for the remainder of this season will dictate what kind of price he can get on the open market.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pursuing Free Agent Starting Pitcher Amid Nick Pivetta Injury Concern: Report

Mason Miller Interested in Extension With Padres, But No Talks Yet: Exclusive

Padres Ace Could Opt Out, Sign $100 Million Deal in Free Agency This Offseason

Padres Place Nick Pivetta on Injured List With Elbow Injury, Recall Surprise Pitcher

Like it or Not, Vedder Cup Returns as Padres, Mariners Revisit Unusual Rivalry: Column

Padres Lineup vs Mariners: Ty France Starting Over Nick Castellanos, Miguel Andujar

Padres Manager Reveals How Often Fernando Tatis Jr Will Play Second Base

Padres' Nick Pivetta Appears Headed to Injured List Based on Latest Developments

Padres Tweets of the Day

Does the Reaper check under his bed for Mason Miller? pic.twitter.com/DsT6Vqpn47 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2026

Mason Miller is on a historic run right now.



He has 19 strikeouts. He's thrown just 20 balls. He hasn't allowed a run since August.



He told me he's interested in signing a contract extension with the Padres, but hasn't heard much from San Diego yet:https://t.co/efvmQGxF7i — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 14, 2026

Slight work for Xander. pic.twitter.com/r7L1Ff4Hk1 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 15, 2026

Perhaps a salad? Perhaps not. pic.twitter.com/IwTf2huNqH — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) April 14, 2026

Craig Stammen on Mason Miller "he only struck out one guy tonight. " — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) April 15, 2026

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