Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, World Series Player SD Needs, Mason Miller Trade?

The San Diego Padres have a blockbuster trade idea that would almost definitely make superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. much happier. If the would-be deal were to be made, Tatis would be sent back to the infield, a place that he has early MLB experience in, filled in at earlier this past season and has even grown to prefer over the outfield (despite the elite presence he provides there).

“It’s probably a little bit — I don’t want to say I’m more focused — but it’s just more quick action in there,” Tatis said back in April. “You’ve got double plays. You’ve got people on first, people on second. You just get more involved.”

In other news, there is a player about to embark on their World Series journey that the Friars should make a deal to acquire this offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers veteran was actually drafted by the Padres back in 2013 out of Marina High School in Huntington Beach, but was traded a year later to the Tampa Bay Rays organization (who he will now look to defeat in the Fall Classic).

Finally, Mason Miller has three more seasons of team control left, but after playing through 2026 on a one-year, $4 million deal, has been predicted to make close to $8 million in 2027. In an exclusive conversation with Padres On SI this past April, Miller revealed that interest in a contract extension has been hinted at, but nothing has really been discussed.

Miller's trade value would be at an all-time high if the Padres did the unthinkable and made a deal to swap the flamethrower. The Padres' need for starting pitching and a revamped farm system in exchange for Miller still appears outlandish if it comes at the cost of the best closer in baseball, but the rest of the formidable bullpen (particularly, ensuring Adrian Morejon stays a member of the team) would have their work cut out for them if a deal arose.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Blockbuster Trade Idea That Could Make Fernando Tatis Jr. Much Happier

One World Series Player Who Would Be a Perfect Fit for the Padres

The Padres Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher (And Why They Should Trade Him)

One Offseason Mistake the Padres Cannot Afford to Repeat

Padres Tweets of the Day

Here is one MISTAKE the Padres cannot afford to repeat this offseason after they did it last year⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8bNSF1FoJj — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 21, 2026

GRADE JAKE CRONENWORTH’S 2026 SEASON



109 games.

.225 batting average.

7 home runs.

41 RBI.

9 stolen bases.

.629 OPS.



My grade: C- pic.twitter.com/5tLlsNQUuA — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) October 20, 2026

I need Junior Caminero in a Padres jersey immediately pic.twitter.com/AyqpzbFbAW — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) October 20, 2026

There's one blockbuster trade the Padres could complete this offseason that would make Fernando Tatis Jr. much happier👀👀



Would you want to see this move happen?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ifQxcZ5M66 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 20, 2026

The Padres have one player whose trade value will NEVER be higher than it is right now⬇️⬇️



With so many holes on the roster, here's why they should consider trading him👀👀 pic.twitter.com/mNRG2A5SMG — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 20, 2026

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