The San Diego Padres still have a great deal of work to do this offseason, but as the top players on the open market keep flying off the board, their options are more limited than ever.

Take into account the impending MLB lockout on Dec. 1 that would halt any further deals or communication between players and organizations, and the pre-2027 checklist suddenly becomes more dire.

This may be the exact reason why a pair of MLB executives told ESPN's Jesse Rogers that they believe the Padres would trade reigning National League Reliever of the Year Mason Miller this offseason.

Miller is not only coming off his second All-Star selection in 2026, but a sixth-place finish in the National League Cy Young award, his first time receiving votes for the honor.

Miller finished with a 1.67 ERA across a career-high 70 innings of work. He was tied for the most saves in the NL with 38, and had a career-high 129 strikeouts to just 26 walks.

If the Padres wanted to trade Miller — the big fish they acquired at the 2025 trade deadline — the time to get the most value out of him appears to be now. The two executives who spoke with Rogers agree, labeling Miller as the top trade candidate of the offseason.

"A couple of voters figured [president of baseball operations] A.J. Preller might sell high on Miller," Rogers wrote.

The Padres must rebuild their rotation essentially from scratch this offseason. With so many free agent pitchers already off the board, a trade for Miller would get the same kind of talent as the now unavailable pitchers, but potentially at a fraction of the cost.

Flipping the league's best closer would obviously have to be for a worthy cause, because the depleted bullpen wouldn't just be lacking Miller, but there's also uncertainty surrounding left-handed setup man Adrian Morejon's future in San Diego.

The Padres signed former Milwaukee Brewers reliever JoJo Romero this offseason, another southpaw who could fill a role similar to Morejon.

The team would still be missing a clear-cut closer, though.

The Padres bullpen collectively had a 3.31 ERA in 2026 across the fourth-most innings in baseball. The potential overuse from the regular season may have contributed to their struggles during the back half of September and the postseason.

Should the Padres Trade Mason Miller?

If a Miller trade brings in a pair of controllable starting pitchers and a top prospect (or two), it could be worth it for the Padres to take a big hit in the bullpen.

If a deal of that caliber isn't there, though, trading the best closer in baseball at the height of his powers wouldn't make sense.

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