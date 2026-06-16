Padres Notes: Pitcher Gets Suspended, Mason Miller Away From Team, Joe Musgrove Update
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The San Diego Padres lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Monday and fell to 37-34 on the year.
Cardinals right-hander Dustin May was in the midst of a perfect game before Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk in the seventh inning. Then, Manny Machado ensured that the Friars wouldn't be no-hit with a single three pitches later.
Unfortunately, that was the extent of the offense for the Padres against May, who threw a complete game shutout.
Lucas Giolito went five innings behind an opener and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked three in the loss.
Before the game, a Padres right-hander was suspended along with manager Craig Stammen for their actions in Saturday's game. Stammen served his one-game suspension on Monday, but the pitcher is appealing his three-game ban after hitting Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.
In more pitching news, Mason Miller will be away from the team for the entirety of the series against the Cardinals. Stammen spoke briefly about the reasoning, but respected Miller's wishes to keep things on a need-to-know basis.
“Mason’s got a personal matter he’s got to attend to. He wants to keep it private," Stammen said ahead of Monday's game. "We’re gonna miss him the next few days.”
The closer was added to the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List on Monday.
Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove provided a positive update as he continues to recover from 2024 Tommy John surgery.
Musgrove said he had a good day recently as he continues his throwing progression.
"A good day, a lot better than the past couple," Musgrove said.
Musgrove hasn't been on an MLB mound since October 2024, but the All-Star can easily become one of the most relied-upon arms in the rotation when he returns. Musgrove is hoping to return to the rotation sometime after the All-Star break.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Pitcher Suspended Ahead of Series vs Cardinals
Padres to Be Without Mason Miller for Cardinals Series
Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Rare Positive Update as Throwing Progression Continues
Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher vs Cardinals
Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Crucial Series vs Cardinals
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson