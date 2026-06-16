Padres Notes: Pitcher Gets Suspended, Mason Miller Away From Team, Joe Musgrove Update

The San Diego Padres lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, on Monday and fell to 37-34 on the year.

Cardinals right-hander Dustin May was in the midst of a perfect game before Fernando Tatis Jr. drew a walk in the seventh inning. Then, Manny Machado ensured that the Friars wouldn't be no-hit with a single three pitches later.

Unfortunately, that was the extent of the offense for the Padres against May, who threw a complete game shutout.

Lucas Giolito went five innings behind an opener and allowed three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out two and walked three in the loss.

Before the game, a Padres right-hander was suspended along with manager Craig Stammen for their actions in Saturday's game. Stammen served his one-game suspension on Monday, but the pitcher is appealing his three-game ban after hitting Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday.

In more pitching news, Mason Miller will be away from the team for the entirety of the series against the Cardinals. Stammen spoke briefly about the reasoning, but respected Miller's wishes to keep things on a need-to-know basis.

“Mason’s got a personal matter he’s got to attend to. He wants to keep it private," Stammen said ahead of Monday's game. "We’re gonna miss him the next few days.”

The closer was added to the Bereavement/Family Medical Leave List on Monday.

Finally, right-hander Joe Musgrove provided a positive update as he continues to recover from 2024 Tommy John surgery.

Musgrove said he had a good day recently as he continues his throwing progression.

"A good day, a lot better than the past couple," Musgrove said.

Musgrove hasn't been on an MLB mound since October 2024, but the All-Star can easily become one of the most relied-upon arms in the rotation when he returns. Musgrove is hoping to return to the rotation sometime after the All-Star break.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Pitcher Suspended Ahead of Series vs Cardinals

Padres to Be Without Mason Miller for Cardinals Series

Padres' Joe Musgrove Has Rare Positive Update as Throwing Progression Continues

Padres Announce Sudden Change to Starting Pitcher vs Cardinals

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Crucial Series vs Cardinals

Padres Tweets of the Day

Major League Baseball has suspended Padres manager Craig Stammen and RHP Ron Marinaccio following the hit by pitches on Saturday against the Orioles🚨🚨🚨



Full details below⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Xu2IZxlGTj — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 15, 2026

Randy Knorr spoke about the challenge of facing Dustin May and what he saw from Lucas Giolito: pic.twitter.com/epchL4AwdM — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 16, 2026

Craig Stammen addressed Mason Miller's absence for the team and how long he could be away from the team, why he chose to go with an opener today and if he's seeing better plate appearances recently: pic.twitter.com/lwRKuCEPyR — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 15, 2026

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ne8fGCJfLw — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 15, 2026

SleeperMLB’s Week 11 Power Rankings:



1 - Atlanta Braves

2 - LA Dodgers

3 - Milwaukee Brewers

4 - New York Yankees

5 - San Diego Padres

6 - Tampa Bay Rays

7 - Cleveland Guardians

8 - Chicago White Sox

9 - Seattle Mariners

10 - Philadelphia Phillies pic.twitter.com/79sGjDi1De — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) June 15, 2026

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