Padres Notes: SD Asked About Yankees Prospect, Has Mason Miller Trade Message, Xander Bogaerts Trade Update
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The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, in walk-off fashion Tuesday evening and improved to 54-53.
In a wild back-and-forth game, the Padres got the last laugh on a Xander Bogaerts walk-off sacrifice fly. Fernando Tatis Jr. had the first five-hit game of his career.
“It had a little bit of everything, right?” Tatis said. “It was fun and weird to watch at the same time. But we got a ‘W,’ and that’s all that matters at this point.”
In trade deadline news, the Friars have reportedly been scouting the New York Yankees, and even asked about a specific prospect. It is commonplace for both clubs to have scouts littered around each other's minor league tracks, but after a Yankees first-round pick from 2025 was promoted from the Florida Complex League to Low-A, specific interest was generated.
In other news, the Padres have sent a message to teams regarding trade interest in Mason Miller. Though he was acquired just one year ago and is currently playing some of the best baseball of his career (0.81 ERA with a 101.4 mph average fastball that is in the 100th percentile in MLB), that hasn't stopped the chatter.
The Reaper has been in constant trade rumors this season, and the Padres not positioning themselves as established buyers or sellers yet hasn't helped. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that after the Padres sent out their message regarding Miller, teams have started to change courses.
"That is a tack that some teams have said, 'You know what, we're gonna pump the brakes on this now,'" Passan said on his podcast, Sources Tell Jeff Passan. "I would anticipate that those teams will check back in toward the end of this week as the Monday deadline approaches."
Finally, there is a trade update on veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After he inked an 11-year, $280 million deal ahead of the 2023 season, it is no secret that the Padres wouldn't mind parting ways with such a large contract.
Passan reported that even with the upcoming deadline, finding a deal that includes Bogaerts will be nearly impossible. The veteran is batting just .219 this season, but due to the recent reports and the behemoth of a contract that he is tied to, fans shouldn't expect the No. 8 spot in the lineup to change come Aug. 4.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Aggressively Scouting Yankees, Inquired About Specific Player
Padres Have Sent Clear Message to Teams Pursuing Mason Miller
MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Xander Bogaerts Trade Update for Padres
Padres Predicted to Deal All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Before Deadline
Mason Miller Predicted to Land With Padres' Rival in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson