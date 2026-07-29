Padres Notes: SD Asked About Yankees Prospect, Has Mason Miller Trade Message, Xander Bogaerts Trade Update

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 8-7, in walk-off fashion Tuesday evening and improved to 54-53.

In a wild back-and-forth game, the Padres got the last laugh on a Xander Bogaerts walk-off sacrifice fly. Fernando Tatis Jr. had the first five-hit game of his career.

“It had a little bit of everything, right?” Tatis said. “It was fun and weird to watch at the same time. But we got a ‘W,’ and that’s all that matters at this point.”

In trade deadline news, the Friars have reportedly been scouting the New York Yankees, and even asked about a specific prospect. It is commonplace for both clubs to have scouts littered around each other's minor league tracks, but after a Yankees first-round pick from 2025 was promoted from the Florida Complex League to Low-A, specific interest was generated.

In other news, the Padres have sent a message to teams regarding trade interest in Mason Miller. Though he was acquired just one year ago and is currently playing some of the best baseball of his career (0.81 ERA with a 101.4 mph average fastball that is in the 100th percentile in MLB), that hasn't stopped the chatter.

The Reaper has been in constant trade rumors this season, and the Padres not positioning themselves as established buyers or sellers yet hasn't helped. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported that after the Padres sent out their message regarding Miller, teams have started to change courses.

"That is a tack that some teams have said, 'You know what, we're gonna pump the brakes on this now,'" Passan said on his podcast, Sources Tell Jeff Passan. "I would anticipate that those teams will check back in toward the end of this week as the Monday deadline approaches."

Finally, there is a trade update on veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts. After he inked an 11-year, $280 million deal ahead of the 2023 season, it is no secret that the Padres wouldn't mind parting ways with such a large contract.

Passan reported that even with the upcoming deadline, finding a deal that includes Bogaerts will be nearly impossible. The veteran is batting just .219 this season, but due to the recent reports and the behemoth of a contract that he is tied to, fans shouldn't expect the No. 8 spot in the lineup to change come Aug. 4.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Aggressively Scouting Yankees, Inquired About Specific Player

Padres Have Sent Clear Message to Teams Pursuing Mason Miller

MLB Insider Has Unfortunate Xander Bogaerts Trade Update for Padres

Padres Predicted to Deal All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade Before Deadline

Mason Miller Predicted to Land With Padres' Rival in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal

Padres Tweets of the Day

X gon' deliver to ya. pic.twitter.com/JWaczGJ3zh — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 29, 2026

A Padres insider has predicted the team will trade away All-Star LHP Adrian Morejon ahead of the deadline (read more below)😳😳😳



Do you want to see Morejon moved (potentially for a starting pitcher). The left-hander is set to hit free agency in a couple months...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MsMuJC7qK4 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 28, 2026

Craig Stammen shared his thoughts on bringing momentum into this homestand after sweeping the Marlins, the opportunity this homestand presents and Jackson Merrill's recent adjustments: pic.twitter.com/CDYFDMYoot — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 28, 2026

The Padres could be a team to take advantage of the seller's market at the MLB trade deadline. BA's Geoff Pontes speaks on A.J. Preller, Mason Miller and San Diego's strategy as August 3 approaches (link below):https://t.co/r9n69mPC1r pic.twitter.com/VC6ZP3mJBM — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) July 28, 2026

.@JeffPassan lists out potential suitors for Mason Miller:



Yankees

Mariners

Pirates

Rays

Brewers

Phillies pic.twitter.com/VJzd7rpz6U — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 28, 2026

All in a day's work. pic.twitter.com/fiMjwZjOGR — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 29, 2026

Manny Machado discussed the significance of sweeping the Marlins, what's clicked for the offense recently and why he's focused on winning games rather than what AJ Preller will do at the trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/wLgrEoEFD6 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 28, 2026

Padres breakout star Ty France has found himself in trade rumors with the deadline less than a week away👀👀



He sent a message to the front office making his plea to stay⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ICrDkiqSap — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 28, 2026

Mason Miller spoke about the message they're trying to send leading up to the trade deadline, navigating trade deadline week and why he's confident the Padres can contend for a wild card: pic.twitter.com/XNwqipBoDY — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 28, 2026

Ethan Salas in the bottom of the 2nd:

Catches a running stealing.



Ethan Salas in the top of the 3rd: Rockets a single to right pic.twitter.com/cobSKCqFnw — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) July 29, 2026

Jason Adam spoke about how he's feeling physically and what his timeline to return looks like: pic.twitter.com/ivnKElSoDD — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 28, 2026

A New York MLB insider has predicted that if Mason Miller is traded, it won't be the Yankees👀👀



Instead, it will be to one of the Padres' rivals (read full story below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zd4WbRUIHH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) July 28, 2026

Ty France assessed the team's performance on their 10-game road trip, why the Padres should buy at the trade deadline and what it's like to be traded at the deadline: pic.twitter.com/Dx0d3tQzsm — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) July 28, 2026

Which Padres player is most likely to be traded?



Ty France

Mason Miller

Adrian Morejon

Luis Campusano pic.twitter.com/cPnThTtfZx — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) July 28, 2026

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