Padres Notes: SD Loses 11 Players to Free Agency, Ty France Contract Projection, Nick Martinez to Padres?

The San Diego Padres lost 11 position players to free agency this week, according to their transaction log. The Padres have not had a great reputation with their farm system and development in recent years, so each name that comes back to the organization at any level becomes that much more important in hopes of having future success with the team.

In other news, free agent first baseman Ty France received a contract projection that appears low considering the kind of season he had in 2026.

France hit .295 with an OPS of .865 in a season that exceeded the team's expectations. He was a constant in a year of inconsistent offense.

Not only did France start the year on a minor league contract, he had a career batting average of .262 with an OPS of .735, maybe even exceeding his own expectations as well after his breakout.

Finally, hitting wasn't the only pressure point in San Diego this past season as starting pitching proved to be among the least consistent areas of the team. Starting pitchers accounted for the fourth-fewest innings pitched across MLB, and with much of the pitching roster in a state of flux this offseason, perhaps president of baseball operations AJ Preller should look to the World Series teams for a potential addition to the team.

Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Nick Martinez is coming off of a career-year in terms of his highest innings output (180) while tying his lowest ERA in nine MLB seasons (3.10). He was recently linked to the Friars amid the lack of 2026 effectiveness from the rotation plus the current uncertainty of who will be back in 2027.

One of the biggest names that Padres fans are hoping will be back is right-hander Michael King.

King was not only the best starting pitcher by a wide margin, but delivered one of his best seasons yet, including a career-high in innings pitched (185), bWAR (4.3) and starts (32).

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Lose 11 More Players to Free Agency

Padres' Ty France Earns Shockingly Low Contract Projection in Free Agency

Padres Emerge as Suitor for Rays All-Star Pitcher Coming Off Career Year

Padres Front Office Reveals Biggest Need This Offseason

Padres Tweets of the Day

Congratulations to Fernando Tatis Jr. on being named a Silver Slugger Award finalist! pic.twitter.com/3k4xOelvaE — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 5, 2026

Padres free agent Ty France earned a shockingly low contract projection from an MLB insider👀👀



This would make it a no-brainer for SD to bring him back⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1MV7Evr7aA — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 5, 2026

Japanese media have the Padres on Teruaki Sato—and not just as a hypothetical fit.



Nikkan Sports (@nikkansports) reported that A.J. Preller spent two straight days in early September watching Sato at Jingu Stadium, during a stretch when the Hanshin Tigers slugger hit four home… pic.twitter.com/Dd0pwECaeW — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 6, 2026

The Padres officially lost 11 more players to free agency⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OwshbqE7Fi — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 5, 2026

The San Antonio Missions have unveiled their new alternate identity for 2027: The San Antonio Breakfast Tacos!



The Missions are the Double-A affiliate of the Padres



(via @missionsmilb) pic.twitter.com/bXpvqqzJuo — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 5, 2026

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