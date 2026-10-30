Padres Notes: SD Loses 9 Players, Michael King Makes Opt-Out Decision, Ty France Contract Projection

The San Diego Padres officially started their offseason on Thursday following the Milwaukee Brewers beating the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the World Series. After the Brew Crew got their first ring in franchise history, the hope is that the Friars can follow suit in 2027.

As the offseason begins, the Padres officially lost nine players to free agency, five of which are on the pitching side. Additionally, there are three players who have player options available (also from the pitching roster) as their decisions will have major implications on the future of the club.

One of the hurlers with a player option is right-hander Michael King.

King had another phenomenal year in San Diego with a 3.21 ERA across a career-high 185 innings of work. The 31-year-old unfortunately opted out of his $28 million player option and will now hit the free agent market, but earlier this month stated his admiration for the team and the city, a potentially positive sign for fans.

"This is where we started a family," King said. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

Finally, to round out the free agent madness, first baseman Ty France — a free agent who started the 2026 campaign on a minor league contract — has a contract prediction that not only gets him a major pay raise, but could be a team-friendly deal for the budget-conscious Padres.

France was the best hitter on the team this season, and when the offense showed just how inconsistent it could be at various points in the regular season, was a beacon of hope for the rest of the campaign. He spoke after the Padres' postseason elimination about how much he loves San Diego, but knows that at the end of the day, MLB is a business.

“I’ve said it from the beginning. This is where we wanted to be. I love this place. I love this city," France said. "At the end of the day, it’s not entirely up to me. There’s a business side of it. Hopefully we can have those conversations. ... But I’ve said it since spring training: This is where I want to be. My heart’s in San Diego."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Lose 9 Players to Free Agency

Michael King Opts Out of $58 Million Contract, Leaving Padres in Major Trouble

Padres Breakout Star Projected to Sign 3-Year, $49 Million Deal in Free Agency

Padres Named Best Fit for All-Star Starting Pitcher Projected to Sign $140 Million Deal

Ex-GM Expresses Major Concern Over Signing Padres' Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres breakout star Ty France received a contract prediction as he enters free agency👀👀



Do you want to see the Padres bring him back this offseason? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/18j21GSdAH — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 29, 2026

Padres star RHP Michael King declined his player option today and will be a free agent. Will be one of the most coveted players on market. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

The Padres have been linked to All-Star free agent RHP Freddy Peralta, who's been projected to get a 5-year, $140 million contract👀👀



Do you want to see the Padres pursue Peralta this offseason? Why or why not?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PP5tSYAqnr — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) October 29, 2026

The #Padres could still negotiate a new deal with Michael (but there’s likely going to be competition). https://t.co/lD7lbivlXD — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 29, 2026

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