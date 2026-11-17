Consistency was among the least evident parts of the San Diego Padres' 2026 campaign.

Starting pitching was among the biggest negatives last season and why the Padres are linked to many hurlers on the free agency market. Another area that needed tons of work last season was the offense.

Due to how electric the Padres offense was after the All-Star break, it is hard to think back to a time where San Diego was sitting at .500 going into the All-Star break, superstar Manny Machado was dealing a career-low batting average and fellow superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was home run-less through most of May.

One of the lone constants offensively, however, was first baseman Ty France.

Are the Mets Going After Ty France?

The Padres weren't the only ones to notice the breakout season as the New York Mets are reportedly interested in signing France for 2027 and beyond.

According to the New York Post's Mark Sanchez, New York has reached out to France's camp in hopes of filling their vacant first base spot with the 32-year-old who won a Gold Glove at the position in 2025.

The Milwaukee Brewers are another team that has been reported as a potential France landing spot.

After France nearly retired after the 2025 season, he signed a minor league deal with the team that originally drafted him back in 2015 with no guarantees he would play significant time in 2026. What happened next was essentially the best-case scenario for both France and the Padres.

Ty France's 2026 Season By the Numbers

France had a career season, slashing .295/.363/.502 with an OPS of .865, eventually earning him a 26th place finish for National League MVP. His 21 home runs and bWAR of 4.5 were both career-highs for the veteran playing on a minor league deal.

With that being said, France is a sought-after free agent for essentially the first time in his career, and expected to earn a lucrative deal as a result. Per Spotrac France is expected to fetch over $16 million AAV in his next deal, which could very well prove to be too rich for the Padres' blood.

The Mets, on the other hand, just led MLB in total payroll despite missing the postseason, and will likely continue to spend heavily to get back to October in 2027. It isn't just France who will be courted by both franchises as the Mets are also neck-and-neck with the Padres in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes.

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