The San Diego Padres signed Ty France to a minor league deal ahead of 2026, throwing a bone to a former draft pick who was contemplating retirement.

What followed was France turning into arguably the best hitter on a team that struggled with consistency at the plate for most of the year. As things currently stand, he is a sought-after free agent who is expecting a large amount of compensation for his future services.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic earlier this month. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”

If France's San Diego tenure comes to an end this offseason, it will be remembered as quite the ride during the 2026 campaign. Though his bat will definitely be missed, his 127 appearances at first base will be vacant as well.

Below are the cases made for three Padres to take over the 3-hole in the event that France departs.

The Case for Gavin Sheets

The Padres recently locked down Gavin Sheets to a multi-year, extremely team-friendly deal worth $11 million over the next three seasons,

Sheets is no stranger to first base as he played there for nearly 1,100 innings across his six big-league seasons. After a breakout year on offense in 2025, a nagging foot injury slowed him down in 2026 as he hit .212 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs.

He should be healthy for the start of 2027, which could lead him to return to his 2025 form.

The Case for Jake Cronenworth

Cronenworth has been floated as a trade candidate this offseason due to the $11.4 million he's owed every season through 2030 as well as his dip in production this past season. In 109 games, Cronenworth hit a career-low .225 with an OPS+ of 77 (100 being league average).

Sliding the veteran to first opens up a spot at second base for superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., but a replacement in the outfield would be required. This could prove to be a worthy cause given Tatis' past comments about his desire to play the infield.

The Case for Will Wagner

Wagner was acquired by the Padres at the 2025 deadline. While he hasn't played a substantial role in either of the last two years, perhaps being thrust into the fire in 2027 in the form of first base will best suit him.

The 28-year-old posted a .254 batting average across 70 games at the Triple-A level, and in a brief 16-game sample size in the majors, hit .257.

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