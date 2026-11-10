Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases 2 Players, Showing Interest in Tarik Skubal, New Adrian Morejon Suitor
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The San Diego Padres officially released two players who were signed as international free agents last year, according to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. An 18-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic and a 19-year-old outfielder from Venezuela will now look for a new organization to extend their professional baseball careers.
In other news, the Padres have reportedly shown interest in two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, according to an MLB insider. Given the current state of a starting rotation that had the fourth-fewest innings in MLB last season, Skubal would immediately give San Diego the foundation to have extreme improvement in 2027.
Finally, a surprise team has been linked to southpaw Adrian Morejon amid a free agency that is expected to earn him a contract near the $100 million range.
Morejon is coming off another elite season on the mound, and though he is a middle reliever, is expected to be paid like a closer/starting pitcher. The 27-year-old has a 2.58 ERA over 223 innings dating back to 2023. Last season, he ranked in the 98th percentile in terms of average fastball velocity (99.4 mph) and the 99th percentile when it came to chase percentage, with batters swinging outside the zone at his offerings 38.6% of the time.
After the Padres were eliminated in the National League Division Series last month, the pending free agent spoke on his free agency intentions. When asked if he would want to return in 2027, he told reporters that "everybody knows that" he would welcome one.
"Even with free agency coming, they know I want to stay," Morejon said at the time. "This is the organization I've been a part of for more than 10 years. I've sacrificed a lot. I'm proud to be a member of the Padres. Hopefully that will continue."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Officially Release 2 Players From Organization Amid Offseason
Padres Have Expressed Interest in Tarik Skubal in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Padres' Adrian Morejon Generating Interest From Surprise Team in Free Agency
Padres Prospect Steals Home Run Derby Show With 503-Foot Blast
The Biggest Unresolved Position in the Padres' Opening Day Lineup
New Adrian Morejon Contract Projection Could Be Bad News for Padres
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson