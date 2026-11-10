Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases 2 Players, Showing Interest in Tarik Skubal, New Adrian Morejon Suitor

The San Diego Padres officially released two players who were signed as international free agents last year, according to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. An 18-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic and a 19-year-old outfielder from Venezuela will now look for a new organization to extend their professional baseball careers.

In other news, the Padres have reportedly shown interest in two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, according to an MLB insider. Given the current state of a starting rotation that had the fourth-fewest innings in MLB last season, Skubal would immediately give San Diego the foundation to have extreme improvement in 2027.

Finally, a surprise team has been linked to southpaw Adrian Morejon amid a free agency that is expected to earn him a contract near the $100 million range.

Morejon is coming off another elite season on the mound, and though he is a middle reliever, is expected to be paid like a closer/starting pitcher. The 27-year-old has a 2.58 ERA over 223 innings dating back to 2023. Last season, he ranked in the 98th percentile in terms of average fastball velocity (99.4 mph) and the 99th percentile when it came to chase percentage, with batters swinging outside the zone at his offerings 38.6% of the time.

After the Padres were eliminated in the National League Division Series last month, the pending free agent spoke on his free agency intentions. When asked if he would want to return in 2027, he told reporters that "everybody knows that" he would welcome one.

"Even with free agency coming, they know I want to stay," Morejon said at the time. "This is the organization I've been a part of for more than 10 years. I've sacrificed a lot. I'm proud to be a member of the Padres. Hopefully that will continue."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 2 Players From Organization Amid Offseason

Padres Have Expressed Interest in Tarik Skubal in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing

Padres' Adrian Morejon Generating Interest From Surprise Team in Free Agency

Padres Prospect Steals Home Run Derby Show With 503-Foot Blast

The Biggest Unresolved Position in the Padres' Opening Day Lineup

New Adrian Morejon Contract Projection Could Be Bad News for Padres

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have reportedly expressed interest in Dodgers free agent Tarik Skubal in a potential blockbuster move🚨🚨🚨🚨



The Padres are also reportedly extremely aggressive in the starting pitcher market👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zc2sjSayp1 — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 10, 2026

Opinion: I’d prioritize Kaima Taira over Teruaki Sato for the Padres. Michael King and Nick Pivetta are free agents, and Taira posted a 1.89 ERA with 294 Ks in 296 innings across two full rotation seasons for Seibu. His 1.36 ERA led NPB in 2026. pic.twitter.com/zPi11aU6JY — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 9, 2026

Padres star LHP Adrian Morejon is drawing interest from a surprise team in free agency👀👀



It would be a HUGE loss for the Padres if they can't retain him...⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tI8rKMW71E — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 9, 2026

“A.J. Preller wants to be aggressive, but he still has monstrous backloaded contracts on the books with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis and Xander Bogaerts. That trio alone is owed $721 million, and they each have no-trade clauses. Would Preller dare dangle Tatis, or all-world… pic.twitter.com/ntWn4z9WfE — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) November 9, 2026

The San Diego Padres are interested in Tarik Skubal - @jonmorosi pic.twitter.com/9vhjQvFZWg — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) November 10, 2026

Fall Out Boy is bringing the Twilight Of The Punks Stadium Tour to @PetcoPark on August 17, 2027 with special guests The Offspring, Good Charlotte, and The Story So Far.



Sign up now for presale access: https://t.co/IVXvFToYyT pic.twitter.com/TkJ1pCpPWa — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 9, 2026

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