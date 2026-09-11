Padres Notes: SD Officially Releases Catcher, Wild-Card Update, Ethan Salas on Postseason Roster?

The San Diego Padres officially released a 27-year-old catcher from the organization who previously made his MLB debut with the team this past June behind the plate. Though he was hitless in just three plate appearances, he was hitting .301 in 42 Triple-A outings with 11 home runs and a .997 OPS.

In other news, the Friars currently have a half-game lead for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Now, the Padres have an upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants that will mark a revenge game for southpaw Robbie Ray. Moreover, it's the beginning of the Padres having the sixth-easiest remaining schedule in MLB, while the Arizona Diamondbacks have the ninth-easiest slate ahead of them.

MLB Remaining Strength of Schedule pic.twitter.com/dqBGwbugrR — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) September 10, 2026

Finally, manager Craig Stammen hinted at rookie catcher Ethan Salas potentially making the postseason roster, regardless of his five strikeouts in just 12 at-bats as a pro.

“We’re looking for Ethan to get some playing time,” Stammen said. “We think he’s a really good player, and he can help us down the stretch and hopefully into the playoffs."

Salas is still searching for his first big league hit just five games into his MLB career, but recently spoke about his intangibles that keep him as a productive piece of the puzzle, even if his bat is not up to usual standards.

“My defense … it never goes away for me,” Salas said. “Whether I’m hitting or not, it’s our job as catchers to be dialed in back there and 100% locked in. So I think that’s something that always, always goes with me everywhere. The hitting will come along."

The usual standards in question include a Double-A batting average of .286 across 72 games this season with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. In just 24 games at the Triple-A level before his promotion, Salas was absolutely raking with a .326/.410/.539 slash line and an OPS of .949.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 27-Year-Old Catcher From Organization

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Giants, Including Robbie Ray Revenge

Padres Manager Hints at Ethan Salas Making Postseason Roster

Padres Sign 8-Year Veteran Pitcher Who They Once Traded Away

Padres Could Add All-Star to Bullpen Before End of Season

Padres' Failed Bid for All-Star Outfielder Suddenly Looks Like Blessing in Disguise

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres manager Craig Stammen hinted at Ethan Salas making the team's postseason roster👀👀



He's currently 0-for-12 early in his MLB career⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BxyJPVi98A — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 10, 2026

No Padres baseball today.



So let’s settle something instead:



What’s your favorite Padres uniform of all time?



I’ll start: The Navy Blue with Orange and White highlights. pic.twitter.com/z2yAHN0uzy — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) September 10, 2026

WAR Leaders - Right Fielder pic.twitter.com/JAbjF6DMC8 — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) September 10, 2026

The Padres have RELEASED the 27-year-old catcher amid a strong season⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/iq1oP6YGqo — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) September 10, 2026

Name the Top 5 all-time Padres WAR leaders! pic.twitter.com/MdyFkSCOJg — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 10, 2026

Padres' CF Jackson Merrill is 5 SB and 6 HR away from having a down 30-30 season (with 16 games left). That's crazy. — Mickey Koke (@mickeykoke) September 10, 2026

D-Backs rest of season schedule:



- Rangers (72-74)

- Marlins (72-75)

- Yankees (83-62)

- @ Rockies (55-90)

- @ Padres (78-68)



Padres rest of season schedule:



- @ Giants (62-85)

- @ Rockies (55-90)

- Marlins (72-75)

- @ Dodgers (89-57)

- D-Backs (78-69)



Arizona opponents have… pic.twitter.com/SOoQdctQXO — High Leverage Baseball (@HighLeverageBB) September 10, 2026

Jackson Chourio, Jackson Holliday and Jackson Merrill are connected by both name and expectations, but as of now they're all in different stages of their career.



BK digs in on the "Jackson 3." pic.twitter.com/r98S50RNNj — MLB Now (@MLBNow) September 10, 2026

Kruz Schoolcraft with his best start of the year and it’s in a playoff game



5.0 IP, 0 ER, 8 Ks, 1 BB, 2 H pic.twitter.com/J9heglpKbN — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) September 11, 2026

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