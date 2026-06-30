Padres Notes: SD Signs Veteran, Infielder Demoted, Pitcher Placed on Injured List

The San Diego Padres lost to the Chicago Cubs, 3-2, on Monday night in brutal walk-off fashion. They fell to 43-40 on the year.

Right-handed pitcher Jason Adam was charged with the loss and responsible for the Cubs' winning run after coming back out for the ninth inning despite pitching the eighth. However, it was Mason Miller who allowed the final two hits of the game, the latter of which was a deep fly ball to outfielder Jase Bowen who appeared to get caught up in the ivy of the Cubs' outfield wall, hindering his ability to make the catch and send the game to the 10th.

Right-hander Griffin Canning struck out three, walked two and allowed two earned runs across 4.1 innings of work. Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. got things started for the Padres with a third inning RBI grounder and Xander Bogaerts brought in a run of his own in the fourth. That was it for San Diego.

In other news, the Padres inked a deal with a familiar veteran utility man. The 31-year-old had just one hit in four appearances at the MLB level, but is hitting .327 in 55 Triple-A outings this season.

Additionally, a Padres infielder was demoted as a result of the team activating All-Star Jake Cronenworth off the injured list. The veteran hadn't seen an MLB diamond since May 4 as he battled concussion-like symptoms.

Though he didn't collect a hit on Monday, it was a welcome sight to see Cronenworth healthy and making plays on defense.

Finally, there were more Padres roster moves made to kick off the week as right-hander David Morgan hit the injured list. Left knee inflammation was the listed reason for his absence.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Veteran Utility Man Days After Entering Free Agency

Padres Lose Pitcher to IL, Activate Jake Cronenworth, Demote Infielder in Massive Roster Move

Padres Manager Sends Challenge to Starting Pitchers Amid Struggles

Padres Star Calls Dodgers Fans Taking Over Petco Park 'Out of Control'

Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Crucial Series vs Red-Hot Cubs

Padres Connected to 36-Homer Slugger Expected to Be Traded Ahead of Deadline

Dodgers Say Walker Buehler Looks Like New Pitcher Amid Resurgence With Padres

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres have signed a veteran utility man shortly after he entered free agency👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7v9fX0tMjj — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 29, 2026

Jake Cronenworth spoke about how it feels to rejoin the Padres, what his rehab process was like and how much his hitting was affected by his concussion prior to going on the IL: pic.twitter.com/CY1dDjJLBk — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 29, 2026

In the confines. pic.twitter.com/GUvKqW68D3 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 29, 2026

Craig Stammen discussed his thoughts on the difference in tonight's game, the Padres' at-bats with runners in scoring position and if he considered having Mason Miller start the 9th inning: pic.twitter.com/nj4vcpA7P6 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 30, 2026

Craig Stammen spoke about how it feels to have Jake Cronenworth back, what Bradgley Rodriguez worked on in Triple-A, David Morgan's ailing knee and why he opted against an opener in front of Griffin Canning today: pic.twitter.com/hnczpElTQw — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 29, 2026

I need Morejon on the Padres for many more years. In my opinion he’s the best reliever in baseball not named Mason Miller. pic.twitter.com/veDWeFPw8t — Francis Alipranti (Papa Frank) (@fxalipranti_) June 30, 2026

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