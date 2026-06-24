Padres Notes: Starting Rotation Changed, Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, Jake Cronenworth Update

The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-6, on Tuesday night in electric walk-off fashion. They improved to 41-37 on the year in a game where they started off trailing by four runs.

The aforementioned four runs all came in the second inning by Atlanta, but the Padres responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the frame. Rodolfo Duran and Sung-Mun Song singled in runs, Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled in another, and a throwwing error on Samad Taylor's infield single put the Friars on top.

With the Padres down one in seventh, it was Tatis who delivered a towering 410-foot blast to center field to tie things up. It was his third home run of the year and he hit at 106.6 mph.

After Mason Miller struck out a pair in the ninth inning, he came back out for the 10th inning to strike out another better and line himself up for his second win of the season. It took just one pitch in the bottom of the 10th as superstar Manny Machado continued his hot streak and hit a walk-off single to bring Jackson Merrill home.

In other news, the Friars made a pitching change ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers later this week. An unfortunate injury forced manager Craig Stammen's hand as San Diego continues to battle amid one of the most important stretches of the season.

The unfortunate injury in question is with right-hander Lucas Giolito as he was placed on the injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation. Stammen seemed hopeful in his assessment.

"Yeah, I think we caught it early so I don't think it's like super severe just got some inflammation in there, it's a little irritated, he'll probably be down from throwing for a couple days and then get back at it," Stammen said.

In more injury news, the Padres have an update on infielder Jake Cronenworth's recovery from a concussion. Though he is still in Arizona progressing towards a return, he recently crossed a major item off of his to-do list to get back to the diamond.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Announce Change to Starting Rotation Ahead of Crucial Dodgers Series

Padres Lose Starting Pitcher to Elbow Injury, Announce Sudden Change for Tuesday’s Game

Padres Finally Announce Jake Cronenworth Update Amid Concussion Recovery

Padres Connected to 2 Rising Starting Pitchers on Trade Market

Padres Manager Can't Say Enough Good Things About Walker Buehler

Padres Manager Explains Questionable Decision to Move Hottest Hitter Down in Lineup

Padres Tweets of the Day

Our man, our man, our man. pic.twitter.com/3Ceiv0WJko — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2026

The Padres have changed their starting rotation plans for this weekend's HUGE series against the Dodgers🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/g1pzQR3SjB — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) June 24, 2026

Bring ‘em out, bring ‘em out. pic.twitter.com/HBbtMMkYi8 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2026

Craig Stammen was asked where Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove are in their progressions and what can be expected from them once they return after they played long toss today: pic.twitter.com/cGfx5BKKQC — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 23, 2026

#Padres take full advantage of a struggling JR Richie in the 2nd, plating five!



Full inning recap: pic.twitter.com/WxtucyOy1C — J.Silvs (@JohnSilvaJr) June 24, 2026

a little bit of this, a little bit of that 🤌 pic.twitter.com/QNPOwtsR7s — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2026

Craig Stammen was asked if he believes Lucas Giolito's elbow inflammation affected his performance or if it just came about after his last outing: pic.twitter.com/2hzX5qJzwa — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 23, 2026

Is Manny starting to look more like Manny? Since SD’s series against Cincinnati on June 8, we’re starting to see better production from the Padres 3B:



57 PA

.255/.316/.569

.372 wOBA

141 wRC+

45.2% Hard-Hit

90.8 mph Avg EV



He is one of a few that San Diego needs to get going pic.twitter.com/KXnL84L1w8 — Baseball Unstitched (@BaseUnstitched) June 23, 2026

Yuki Matsui escapes a bases-loaded jam in the 6th against the Braves by striking out Matt Olson and getting Dominic Smith to pop out



Still a 1-run game for the #Padres pic.twitter.com/Dkx6QpIgeo — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) June 24, 2026

We have reinstated C Freddy Fermin from the 7-day concussion IL and optioned C Blake Hunt to Triple-A El Paso. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 23, 2026

Pregame sights and sounds before the Padres take on the Braves! pic.twitter.com/3tVUrAl2fw — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) June 23, 2026

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