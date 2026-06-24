Padres Notes: Starting Rotation Changed, Pitcher Has Elbow Injury, Jake Cronenworth Update
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The San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves, 7-6, on Tuesday night in electric walk-off fashion. They improved to 41-37 on the year in a game where they started off trailing by four runs.
The aforementioned four runs all came in the second inning by Atlanta, but the Padres responded with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the frame. Rodolfo Duran and Sung-Mun Song singled in runs, Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled in another, and a throwwing error on Samad Taylor's infield single put the Friars on top.
With the Padres down one in seventh, it was Tatis who delivered a towering 410-foot blast to center field to tie things up. It was his third home run of the year and he hit at 106.6 mph.
After Mason Miller struck out a pair in the ninth inning, he came back out for the 10th inning to strike out another better and line himself up for his second win of the season. It took just one pitch in the bottom of the 10th as superstar Manny Machado continued his hot streak and hit a walk-off single to bring Jackson Merrill home.
In other news, the Friars made a pitching change ahead of their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers later this week. An unfortunate injury forced manager Craig Stammen's hand as San Diego continues to battle amid one of the most important stretches of the season.
The unfortunate injury in question is with right-hander Lucas Giolito as he was placed on the injured list Tuesday with right elbow inflammation. Stammen seemed hopeful in his assessment.
"Yeah, I think we caught it early so I don't think it's like super severe just got some inflammation in there, it's a little irritated, he'll probably be down from throwing for a couple days and then get back at it," Stammen said.
In more injury news, the Padres have an update on infielder Jake Cronenworth's recovery from a concussion. Though he is still in Arizona progressing towards a return, he recently crossed a major item off of his to-do list to get back to the diamond.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Announce Change to Starting Rotation Ahead of Crucial Dodgers Series
Padres Lose Starting Pitcher to Elbow Injury, Announce Sudden Change for Tuesday’s Game
Padres Finally Announce Jake Cronenworth Update Amid Concussion Recovery
Padres Connected to 2 Rising Starting Pitchers on Trade Market
Padres Manager Can't Say Enough Good Things About Walker Buehler
Padres Manager Explains Questionable Decision to Move Hottest Hitter Down in Lineup
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson